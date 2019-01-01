Dr. Uri Hangorsky obtained his dental degree in 1974 from Columbia University School of Dental Medicine and Masters in Periodontics from Case Western University in 1978. During his tenure at Penn he has served in numerous capacities, among them as the Director of Predoctoral Program in periodontics, Associate Dean for Clinical Affairs and currently as the Associate Dean for Academic Affairs and Director of the PASS program. He has lectured extensively to both predoctoral and postdoctoral students and has received numerous teaching awards including the University Provost's Award for Distinguished Teaching