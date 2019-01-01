Profile

Dr. Uri Hangorsky

Associate Dean for Academic Affairs/ Director PASS

    Bio

    Dr. Uri Hangorsky obtained his dental degree in 1974 from Columbia University School of Dental Medicine and Masters in Periodontics from Case Western University in 1978. During his tenure at Penn he has served in numerous capacities, among them as the Director of Predoctoral Program in periodontics, Associate Dean for Clinical Affairs and currently as the Associate Dean for Academic Affairs and Director of the PASS program. He has lectured extensively to both predoctoral and postdoctoral students and has received numerous teaching awards including the University Provost's Award for Distinguished Teaching

    Courses

    The Oral Cavity: Portal to Health and Disease

    Introduction to Dental Medicine

    Other topics to explore
    Placeholder
    Arts and Humanities
    338 courses
    Placeholder
    Business
    1095 courses
    Placeholder
    Computer Science
    668 courses
    Placeholder
    Data Science
    425 courses
    Placeholder
    Information Technology
    145 courses
    Placeholder
    Health
    471 courses
    Placeholder
    Math and Logic
    70 courses
    Placeholder
    Personal Development
    137 courses
    Placeholder
    Physical Science and Engineering
    413 courses
    Placeholder
    Social Sciences
    401 courses
    Placeholder
    Language Learning
    150 courses

    Coursera Footer

    Start or advance your career

    Browse popular topics

    Popular courses and articles

    Earn a degree or certificate online

    Coursera

    Community

    More

    Learn Anywhere
    Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
    Placeholder