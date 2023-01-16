About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Intermediate Level

This course is recommended for learners who are in or are have an interest in the field of dental medicine.

Approx. 4 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • You will learn about five evolving domains of dentistry and how it addresses the clinical needs of the population.

  • You will learn about the varying therapeutic and scientific innovations that have been incorporated into each practice and how they benefit patients.

  • You will learn about the various technology advancements that have enabled these dental domains to develop.

Skills you will gain

  • Dentistry
  • Inclusive Care
  • Dental Technologies
  • Artificial Intelligience
Intermediate Level

This course is recommended for learners who are in or are have an interest in the field of dental medicine.

Approx. 4 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

University of Pennsylvania

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1
Week 1
27 minutes to complete

Introduction to Frontiers in Dentistry

27 minutes to complete
1 video (Total 2 min), 2 readings
Week
2
Week 2
1 hour to complete

The Center for Innovation and Precision Dentistry

1 hour to complete
1 video (Total 18 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
Week
3
Week 3
1 hour to complete

Treatment of Patients with Disabilities

1 hour to complete
3 videos (Total 27 min), 3 readings, 1 quiz
Week
4
Week 4
1 hour to complete

Innovations in Biomaterials and Artificial Intelligence

1 hour to complete
1 video (Total 13 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz

