In this course, Frontiers in Dentistry, you will be able to explore some of the latest advances in the field of dental medicine. The innovations in therapeutic techniques as well as our understanding of the biomedical sciences have been made possible by our research enterprise which integrates the latest emerging technology along with interdisciplinary collaborations.
Frontiers in DentistryUniversity of Pennsylvania
About this Course
This course is recommended for learners who are in or are have an interest in the field of dental medicine.
What you will learn
You will learn about five evolving domains of dentistry and how it addresses the clinical needs of the population.
You will learn about the varying therapeutic and scientific innovations that have been incorporated into each practice and how they benefit patients.
You will learn about the various technology advancements that have enabled these dental domains to develop.
Skills you will gain
- Dentistry
- Inclusive Care
- Dental Technologies
- Artificial Intelligience
This course is recommended for learners who are in or are have an interest in the field of dental medicine.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Introduction to Frontiers in Dentistry
The Center for Innovation and Precision Dentistry
Treatment of Patients with Disabilities
Innovations in Biomaterials and Artificial Intelligence
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I purchase the Certificate?
Is financial aid available?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.