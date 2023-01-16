Learner Reviews & Feedback for Frontiers in Dentistry by University of Pennsylvania
About the Course
In this course, Frontiers in Dentistry, you will be able to explore some of the latest advances in the field of dental medicine. The innovations in therapeutic techniques as well as our understanding of the biomedical sciences have been made possible by our research enterprise which integrates the latest emerging technology along with interdisciplinary collaborations.
The material presented will focus on five distinct domains which have recently undergone significant transformation and hold endless possibilities for continued advancement in oral health care delivery. You will learn about each domain and how it addresses the clinical needs of the population, varying therapeutic and scientific innovations that have been incorporated into each domain, what technologies have enabled the domains to develop, and more.
Each topic will be contained within a module containing an interview-style video with supporting visuals and accompanying quiz material, as well as any suggested supplementary reading or documents provided by the speaker. You'll finish this course with a deeper understanding about some of the newest innovations in dentistry and how the field has evolved over the past few decades....