This Specialization is intended for the general public, including pre-health undergraduate students, healthcare professionals, and professionals in other healthcare-related industries seeking to develop a deeper understanding of dental medicine. Through three courses developed by Penn Dental Medicine, you will cover a basic introduction to dental medicine and dental education, oral health and its connection to systemic health, and modern advancements in dentistry and dental technologies.
Learners may apply the skills obtained through completing this Specialization in different ways depending on the role and the industry of the learner. For undergraduate students contemplating a career in dentistry, this group of learners should be able to make more informed career choices at the completion of this course. For those who are non-dental health care professionals, the learners will have a better understanding of the relationship between systemic and oral health. Lastly, for professionals employed by non-healthcare industries that are affiliated with dental practice, such as insurance companies and pharmaceutical companies, it is our hope that these learners will have a better understanding of dental therapy and the scope of dental care.
Applied Learning Project
While completing this Specialization, the learners will encounter several interesting lessons that will inform them about the field of dental medicine today. The learners will be provided the opportunity to display their understanding throughout the completion of several quizzes and interactive activities.