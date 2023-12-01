University of Pennsylvania
The Integration of Art and Science in Modern Dental Medicine Specialization
University of Pennsylvania

The Integration of Art and Science in Modern Dental Medicine Specialization

Explore the Scope of Dentistry and Oral Health. After completing this specialization, the learner will be able to recognize the scope of dental therapy and identify the relationship between oral and systemic health.

Taught in English

Some content may not be translated

Dr. Uri Hangorsky
Dr. Eric Stoopler
Dr. Thomas P. Sollecito

Instructors: Dr. Uri Hangorsky

What you'll learn

  • The scope of oral health and its connection to systemic health.

  • Modern advancements in dentistry and dental technologies.

  • Basic foundations of dental education and the field of dental medicine as a whole.

Skills you'll gain

Introduction to Dental Medicine

What you'll learn

The Oral Cavity: Portal to Health and Disease

What you'll learn

Frontiers in Dentistry

What you'll learn

  • You will learn about five evolving domains of dentistry and how it addresses the clinical needs of the population.

  • You will learn about the varying therapeutic and scientific innovations that have been incorporated into each practice and how they benefit patients.

  • You will learn about the various technology advancements that have enabled these dental domains to develop.

Skills you'll gain

Category: Artificial Intelligience
Category: Dentistry
Category: Inclusive Care
Category: Dental Technologies

Instructors

Dr. Uri Hangorsky
University of Pennsylvania
3 Courses82,858 learners

