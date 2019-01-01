Profile

Dr. Eric Stoopler

Associate Professor of Oral Medicine

    Bio

    Dr. Stoopler is an Associate Professor of Oral Medicine and Director of Postdoctoral Oral Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania (PENN) School of Dental Medicine. He completed his undergraduate studies at Binghamton University (S.U.N.Y.) and earned his DMD from PENN. Dr. Stoopler completed a General Practice Residency at the Brooklyn V.A.M.C. and a Fellowship in Oral Medicine at PENN. Dr. Stoopler holds Fellowship in The American Association of Hospital Dentists, The International College of Dentists, The Royal College of Surgeons of Edinburgh and England, and is a Diplomate of The American Board of Oral Medicine and The American Board of Special Care Dentistry. Dr. Stoopler received the University of Pennsylvania’s Christian R. and Mary F. Lindback Foundation Award for Distinguished Teaching in 2013. Dr. Stoopler has published several peer-reviewed manuscripts, scientific abstracts, book chapters, monographs and expert viewpoints on various topics related to oral medicine.

    Courses

    The Oral Cavity: Portal to Health and Disease

    Introduction to Dental Medicine

    Other topics to explore
    Placeholder
    Arts and Humanities
    338 courses
    Placeholder
    Business
    1095 courses
    Placeholder
    Computer Science
    668 courses
    Placeholder
    Data Science
    425 courses
    Placeholder
    Information Technology
    145 courses
    Placeholder
    Health
    471 courses
    Placeholder
    Math and Logic
    70 courses
    Placeholder
    Personal Development
    137 courses
    Placeholder
    Physical Science and Engineering
    413 courses
    Placeholder
    Social Sciences
    401 courses
    Placeholder
    Language Learning
    150 courses

    Coursera Footer

    Start or advance your career

    Browse popular topics

    Popular courses and articles

    Earn a degree or certificate online

    Coursera

    Community

    More

    Learn Anywhere
    Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
    Placeholder