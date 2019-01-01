Dr. Stoopler is an Associate Professor of Oral Medicine and Director of Postdoctoral Oral Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania (PENN) School of Dental Medicine. He completed his undergraduate studies at Binghamton University (S.U.N.Y.) and earned his DMD from PENN. Dr. Stoopler completed a General Practice Residency at the Brooklyn V.A.M.C. and a Fellowship in Oral Medicine at PENN. Dr. Stoopler holds Fellowship in The American Association of Hospital Dentists, The International College of Dentists, The Royal College of Surgeons of Edinburgh and England, and is a Diplomate of The American Board of Oral Medicine and The American Board of Special Care Dentistry. Dr. Stoopler received the University of Pennsylvania’s Christian R. and Mary F. Lindback Foundation Award for Distinguished Teaching in 2013. Dr. Stoopler has published several peer-reviewed manuscripts, scientific abstracts, book chapters, monographs and expert viewpoints on various topics related to oral medicine.