NA
Apr 26, 2020
This course detailed the nine dental specialties with clarity and depth! I really enjoyed taking this course, and highly recommend for those interested in pursuing dentistry to enroll.
NP
Sep 5, 2020
Awesome, easy, interesting, and educational course on the basics of dentistry! I finished in two days, and already recommended it to many other friends who I know would be interested!
By Maggie P•
Jun 10, 2020
As a pre-dental student, this course was very helpful in expanding my understanding of the dental field. It was well-organized and very enjoyable for me!
By Kaitlin N K•
Mar 27, 2020
I thoroughly enjoyed this course! I decided to do this course because I am currently enrolled to begin dental assistant school next month, but wanted to try and gain some information about the field going into something I knew nothing about. I am excited to begin my journey in the dental field and I found that this course was challenging, but very informative and prepared me a little bit for what I am going into! Thanks!!
By Asuman S•
Feb 20, 2021
I'm dental student and it's 3rd year. You know we have really much free time because of corona virus. And If you still haven't selected any area what you'll want to be expert in dentistry, you should join this course and look at the dentistry with the different window :)
By Nabi A•
Apr 27, 2020
This course detailed the nine dental specialties with clarity and depth! I really enjoyed taking this course, and highly recommend for those interested in pursuing dentistry to enroll.
By Jack B•
Nov 19, 2019
Very enjoyable and hopefully helpful for my future!
Found certain aspects very interesting such as veterinary dentistry.
By Dhvani P•
Jun 23, 2020
At the end of the course i am really satisfied with the course content and very helpful. Thanks to all the Doctors.
By Ammaar H•
Oct 15, 2019
Well worth it! Gained a lot of knowledge by doing this course!
By Katrice M•
Oct 13, 2020
This course was amazing!!!!!!!!!!!!
I learned so many things, the staff of Michigan Dental School were really informative and kept me engaged and interested, effortlessly. I can't wait to apply it in my daily life and pursue my career in dentistry!
By Eleese T•
Mar 22, 2019
This was an informative course offered by some of the greatest people in the profession. It kept me interested while teaching me more than I expected. It is obvious that the creators and interviewees spent a lot of time perfecting the components.
By Nay A•
Sep 18, 2019
I clearly understood about dental specialties after learning this course. Thank you so much.
By Angel W•
Feb 19, 2021
The quizzes are hard to do well on as they do not cover material explained in the videos. You cannot progress and pass the course unless all quizzes are passed to 100% making the whole course tedious and not useful.
By DrLoveless•
Oct 25, 2020
buen curso, presenta un pequeño resumen teorico de lo que es la odontologia a quienes tienen interes en ser parte de esta profesion, y un buen repaso a quienes ya hacen parte de esta profesion ya sea como estudiantes o profesionales.
By Alexa C•
Jun 5, 2020
Please add some information about forensic dentistry. Even if is not a specialty recognized by the ADA, it is a very important part of dentistry. Thank you for teaching us and sharing this to us.
By Dounya G•
Jul 25, 2020
I learned dental specialties in detail which will help me to make a decision about which specialty I want to study in the future I think it was a simple interesting course I enjoyed with it.
By Neil P•
Sep 6, 2020
Awesome, easy, interesting, and educational course on the basics of dentistry! I finished in two days, and already recommended it to many other friends who I know would be interested!
By Ashish A•
Apr 13, 2022
teachers are very good and highly experieced and qualified ,this couse gives immense knowledge of dentisatry or we can say modern era dentistry ,i recomded for this course
By MOUNGUIRI-IME B B•
Sep 26, 2020
Avec Coursera, J’ai acquis les compétences fondamentales dont j’avais besoin pour cette spécialisation et le contenu est riche avec des horaires flexibles.
By Lauryn J•
Sep 24, 2020
I truly felt like I feel more prepared and informed about my future life in dentistry and the path to get there!
By Alam G•
Jun 9, 2020
A great course to learn about the various aspects, career paths, specialties, and fundamentals within dentistry.
By Robin M H•
Apr 30, 2020
Great information! Loved listening to the professors and the knowledge they had to share about their profession!
By Luiza B•
Nov 6, 2020
This course is really amazing! Special thanks from Brazil to everyone involved who made this course happen!
By Pitchayut S•
Aug 22, 2021
It's really good and beneficial. Even I am not studying dentistry now, I will make my dream comes true!
By ahmed a a•
Feb 2, 2022
It was very wonderful lessons and we benefited a lot from you... Thank you all for your efforts
By sam k•
Jun 25, 2020
the perfect course to take if you want to explore this career and where it leads you in life.
By Laekyn L•
Oct 5, 2020
I loved it! Thank you all so much for dedicating your time to make this for us!