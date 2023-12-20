With the rise of generative artificial intelligence, there has been a growing demand to explore how to use these powerful tools not only in our work but also in our day-to-day lives. Generative AI Essentials: Overview and Impact introduces learners to large language models and generative AI tools, like ChatGPT. In this course, you’ll explore generative AI essentials, how to ethically use artificial intelligence, its implications for authorship, and what regulations for generative AI could look like. This course brings together University of Michigan experts on communication technology, the economy, artificial intelligence, natural language processing, architecture, and law to discuss the impacts of generative AI on our current society and its implications for the future.
What you'll learn
Learn how generative AI works
Explore the benefits and drawbacks of generative AI
Learn how generative AI can integrate into our daily lives
There is 1 module in this course
This short course introduces learners to generative artificial intelligence (GenAI) and explains how large language models and generative AI tools, like ChatGPT, work. Explore the ethical use of GenAI, the implications of authorship, and how these tools might be utilized and regulated moving forward. It brings together University of Michigan experts on communication technology, the economy, artificial intelligence, natural language processing, architecture, and law to discuss the impacts of generative AI now and into the future.
22 videos26 readings4 quizzes5 discussion prompts
