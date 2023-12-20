University of Michigan
Generative AI Essentials: Overview and Impact
University of Michigan

Generative AI Essentials: Overview and Impact

Taught in English

Some content may not be translated

9,587 already enrolled

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals

Coursera Plus

Included with Coursera Plus

4.8

(49 reviews)

Beginner level
No prior experience required
3 hours to complete
3 weeks at 1 hour a week
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • Learn how generative AI works

  • Explore the benefits and drawbacks of generative AI

  • Learn how generative AI can integrate into our daily lives

Skills you'll gain

Details to know

Shareable certificate

Add to your LinkedIn profile

Assessments

4 quizzes

See how employees at top companies are mastering in-demand skills

Learn more about Coursera for Business
Placeholder
Placeholder

Earn a career certificate

Add this credential to your LinkedIn profile, resume, or CV

Share it on social media and in your performance review

Placeholder

There is 1 module in this course

This short course introduces learners to generative artificial intelligence (GenAI) and explains how large language models and generative AI tools, like ChatGPT, work. Explore the ethical use of GenAI, the implications of authorship, and how these tools might be utilized and regulated moving forward. It brings together University of Michigan experts on communication technology, the economy, artificial intelligence, natural language processing, architecture, and law to discuss the impacts of generative AI now and into the future.

What's included

22 videos26 readings4 quizzes5 discussion prompts

Instructor

Instructor ratings
4.7 (10 ratings)
Center for Academic Innovation Experts
University of Michigan
7 Courses51,190 learners

Offered by

University of Michigan

Recommended if you're interested in Machine Learning

Why people choose Coursera for their career

Felipe M.
Learner since 2018
"To be able to take courses at my own pace and rhythm has been an amazing experience. I can learn whenever it fits my schedule and mood."
Jennifer J.
Learner since 2020
"I directly applied the concepts and skills I learned from my courses to an exciting new project at work."
Larry W.
Learner since 2021
"When I need courses on topics that my university doesn't offer, Coursera is one of the best places to go."
Chaitanya A.
"Learning isn't just about being better at your job: it's so much more than that. Coursera allows me to learn without limits."

Learner reviews

Showing 3 of 49

4.8

49 reviews

  • 5 stars

    82%

  • 4 stars

    16%

  • 3 stars

    0%

  • 2 stars

    0%

  • 1 star

    2%

JL
5

Reviewed on Dec 19, 2023

ET
5

Reviewed on Mar 4, 2024

BA
5

Reviewed on Feb 20, 2024

View more reviews

New to Machine Learning? Start here.

Placeholder

Open new doors with Coursera Plus

Unlimited access to 7,000+ world-class courses, hands-on projects, and job-ready certificate programs - all included in your subscription

Learn more

Advance your career with an online degree

Earn a degree from world-class universities - 100% online

Explore degrees

Join over 3,400 global companies that choose Coursera for Business

Upskill your employees to excel in the digital economy

Learn more

Frequently asked questions

More questions