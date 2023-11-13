Student loan debt in the United States has skyrocketed to over $1.75 trillion, and that number is only expected to grow as tuition costs increase. While working toward student loan forgiveness is an option for some, many have been left with high interest rates and large monthly payments. In the Student Debt Crisis Teach-Out™, examine the factors leading to the student loan debt crisis, review the state of student loan forgiveness legislation, and explore how federal loan forgiveness could impact the economy and higher education. Consider varying opinions on the state of the crisis and hear from those looking to eliminate student loan debt to those suggesting forgiveness in limited instances. Featuring the expertise of researchers, lawyers, economists, student loan advocates, and financial aid advisors, this Teach-Out provides resources to discuss student loan debt, forgiveness plans and policies, and alternatives to higher education.
Student Debt Crisis Teach-Out
Taught in English
Course
Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals
What you'll learn
Learn the history and context surrounding student loans in the U.S.
Learn alternative pathways to higher education
Learn decision-making strategies to navigate student loan debt
Details to know
November 2023
See how employees at top companies are mastering in-demand skills
There are 6 modules in this course
This module provides an introduction to the Student Debt Crisis Teach-Out and how to navigate the Teach-Out.
What's included
2 videos7 readings2 discussion prompts
This module provides an introduction to the historical context around student debt in the United States and how higher education is funded in the U.S. and around the world.
What's included
9 videos5 readings2 discussion prompts
This module discusses what student loans are, the impact they have, how they work, and the current state of policies involving student loan repayment and forgiveness.
What's included
10 videos6 readings2 discussion prompts
This module discusses the potential impact of student loan forgiveness, alternative student loan policies, and considerations for redesigning student loans.
What's included
9 videos5 readings3 discussion prompts
This module discusses the future of higher education, including the return on investment in a college degree and alternative pathways to higher education.
What's included
6 videos3 readings1 discussion prompt
This module explores a number of resources and next steps for learners to explore, depending on their own personal situation and goals.
What's included
7 videos12 readings1 discussion prompt
Instructor
Offered by
Recommended if you're interested in Governance and Society
Why people choose Coursera for their career
Open new doors with Coursera Plus
Unlimited access to 7,000+ world-class courses, hands-on projects, and job-ready certificate programs - all included in your subscription
Advance your career with an online degree
Earn a degree from world-class universities - 100% online
Join over 3,400 global companies that choose Coursera for Business
Upskill your employees to excel in the digital economy
Frequently asked questions
Access to lectures and assignments depends on your type of enrollment. If you take a course in audit mode, you will be able to see most course materials for free. To access graded assignments and to earn a Certificate, you will need to purchase the Certificate experience, during or after your audit. If you don't see the audit option:
The course may not offer an audit option. You can try a Free Trial instead, or apply for Financial Aid.
The course may offer 'Full Course, No Certificate' instead. This option lets you see all course materials, submit required assessments, and get a final grade. This also means that you will not be able to purchase a Certificate experience.