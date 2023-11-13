University of Michigan
Student Debt Crisis Teach-Out
Taught in English

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals

Instructor: Teach-Out Experts

5 hours to complete
3 weeks at 1 hour a week
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • Learn the history and context surrounding student loans in the U.S.

  • Learn alternative pathways to higher education

  • Learn decision-making strategies to navigate student loan debt

There are 6 modules in this course

This module provides an introduction to the Student Debt Crisis Teach-Out and how to navigate the Teach-Out.

This module provides an introduction to the historical context around student debt in the United States and how higher education is funded in the U.S. and around the world.

This module discusses what student loans are, the impact they have, how they work, and the current state of policies involving student loan repayment and forgiveness.

This module discusses the potential impact of student loan forgiveness, alternative student loan policies, and considerations for redesigning student loans.

This module discusses the future of higher education, including the return on investment in a college degree and alternative pathways to higher education.

This module explores a number of resources and next steps for learners to explore, depending on their own personal situation and goals.

Instructor

Teach-Out Experts
University of Michigan
19 Courses59,483 learners

