Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 3 of 5 in the
The Fundamentals of Personal Finance Specialization
Beginner Level

This course is for the novice in personal finance. Someone who wants to better understand debt or is about to take on additional debt.

Approx. 8 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Refinancing
  • Personal Finance
  • Credit Card Debt
  • Money Management
  • Mortgage
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

3 hours to complete

Understanding the Basics of Debt and Home Loans

3 hours to complete
15 videos (Total 70 min), 4 readings, 7 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

Addressing Student Loan Debt

2 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 30 min), 3 readings, 4 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

Managing Credit Cards and Other Debt

2 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 41 min), 3 readings, 6 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

Paying Down Debt Strategically

2 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 26 min), 5 readings, 3 quizzes

About the The Fundamentals of Personal Finance Specialization

The Fundamentals of Personal Finance

