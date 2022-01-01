This course is aimed at anyone who has debt, is thinking of taking on debt, or wants to better understand debt as part of your overall financial picture. It covers a variety of debt types, as well as debt payment options. The course will help you assess your current debt situation and understand the paths to paying off your debt. This includes categories such as mortgages, credit card debt, and student loans. Learn how to differentiate between good and bad debt, as well as how to think about debt as you work towards your financial goals. This course is geared towards learners in the United States of America.
This course is for the novice in personal finance. Someone who wants to better understand debt or is about to take on additional debt.
- Refinancing
- Personal Finance
- Credit Card Debt
- Money Management
- Mortgage
SoFi
SoFi’s mission is to help people reach financial independence to realize their ambitions. And financial independence doesn’t just mean being rich - it means getting to a point where your money works for the life you want to live. Everything we do is geared toward helping our members get their money right. We’re constantly innovating and building ways to give our members what they need to make that happen.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Understanding the Basics of Debt and Home Loans
This module will help you understand the difference between good and bad debt, the cost of debt, and the important factors that go into buying (and then owning) a home.
Addressing Student Loan Debt
This module will help you understand the different kinds of student loans and the pros and cons of each. It will also help you understand payment options and the impact of refinancing student loan debt.
Managing Credit Cards and Other Debt
This module will help you understand credit cards, auto loans, and personal loans.
Paying Down Debt Strategically
This module will help you understand strategies to pay down debt, how to determine which strategy is right for your personal situation, and ways to implement your chosen strategy.
About the The Fundamentals of Personal Finance Specialization
This Specialization is intended for anyone looking to take control of their finances. Through these five courses, you will cover a variety of personal finance topics, including budgets, investing, and managing risk. The readings, videos, and activities will prepare you to understand the current state of your money, as well as take actions to work toward your financial goals. This specialization is geared towards learners in the United States of America.
