About this Course

16,681 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 1 of 5 in the
The Fundamentals of Personal Finance Specialization
Beginner Level

This course is for anyone with a desire to understand your current financial situation and learn the steps to reach your future financial goals.

Approx. 12 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Financial Planning (Business)
  • Credit Score
  • Taxes
  • goal setting
  • Budget
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 1 of 5 in the
The Fundamentals of Personal Finance Specialization
Beginner Level

This course is for anyone with a desire to understand your current financial situation and learn the steps to reach your future financial goals.

Approx. 12 hours to complete
English

Instructors

Offered by

Placeholder

SoFi

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

3 hours to complete

Approaching Your Finances with Purpose

3 hours to complete
16 videos (Total 70 min), 8 readings, 6 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

Understanding Your Net Worth and Credit Score

3 hours to complete
13 videos (Total 64 min), 7 readings, 7 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

Assessing Your Cash Flow and Taxes

3 hours to complete
11 videos (Total 49 min), 11 readings, 7 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

3 hours to complete

Planning and Budgeting for Your Future

3 hours to complete
14 videos (Total 78 min), 10 readings, 8 quizzes

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM INTRODUCTION TO PERSONAL FINANCE

View all reviews

About the The Fundamentals of Personal Finance Specialization

The Fundamentals of Personal Finance

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder