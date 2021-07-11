This course is a general overview of a variety of personal finance topics - including budgeting, the importance of your credit score, cash flow, setting financial goals, and taxes. Taught by two CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™ Professionals, the concepts are broken down through videos, readings, and activities so you can apply what you are learning in real time. The course provides the foundation to build on for the rest of The Fundamentals of Personal Finance Specialization or as a standalone survey course to improve your understanding of basic personal finance terminology, as well as how they apply to your own financial situation.
This course is for anyone with a desire to understand your current financial situation and learn the steps to reach your future financial goals.
- Financial Planning (Business)
- Credit Score
- Taxes
- goal setting
- Budget
SoFi’s mission is to help people reach financial independence to realize their ambitions. And financial independence doesn’t just mean being rich - it means getting to a point where your money works for the life you want to live. Everything we do is geared toward helping our members get their money right. We’re constantly innovating and building ways to give our members what they need to make that happen.
Approaching Your Finances with Purpose
This module will cover the importance of being intentional with your finances and the underlying forces impacting your current relationship with money.
Understanding Your Net Worth and Credit Score
This module will help you assess your current financial situation by detailing assets, liabilities, and credit scores.
Assessing Your Cash Flow and Taxes
This module will help you understand where your money is coming from and where it is going, including taxes.
Planning and Budgeting for Your Future
This module will identify different budgeting strategies, financial goals, and how to ensure your money is working towards those priorities.
Digestable, Simplified, Not boring and time consuming, GREAT Informative content
This is a great introduction course on personal finance for everyone.
Excellent Course, l was able to learn my basic concepts. Highly recommended it !
I have little to no personal finance education and this has helped me to tackle my problems and feel like I am in charge, not my debt.
This Specialization is intended for anyone looking to take control of their finances. Through these five courses, you will cover a variety of personal finance topics, including budgets, investing, and managing risk. The readings, videos, and activities will prepare you to understand the current state of your money, as well as take actions to work toward your financial goals. This specialization is geared towards learners in the United States of America.
