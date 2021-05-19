EO
Sep 28, 2021
Great overview amd first look into personal fiance. If you already know a little bit about personal finance it may be a little basic but overall a very well rounded valuable course.
Jun 30, 2021
Great foundation into personal finance. Repetitive and sometimes boring if you have some footing in that area, but a great reference for those who do not!
By Asiman D•
May 19, 2021
Overall the course is as expected, a decent introduction to start with improving your own personal finance.
Pro: The course provides quite some useful information and recommendations
Cons: (1) The videos can be improved substantially (I would recommend watching it at 1.25 - 1.5x; The eye movement to read the script is very distracting; A couple of videos have slight audio problems). (2) Almost all of the reading material is accessed through hyperlinks to SoFi's websites which makes it kind of pointless to follow this course, not to mention that this content is not "course" quality. (3) Many points discussed are associated with the US laws and regulations which make it less relevant, if not irrelevant, for individuals following this course and not from U.S.
Possible Improvement: Addition of case studies and real life examples would make this course quite interactive and interesting in my opinion.
By Melissa M•
Jun 14, 2021
Overall, I really enjoyed this course. One of the primary reasons I had for enrolling was to learn more about and understand taxes. There was plenty of information provided on that particular topic. I also wanted to learn more about personal finance and about budgeting. Unfortunately, some of the videos had moments in which the speaker could not be heard. I struggled some with a few of the assignments but I did my best. I would recommend this to those looking to learn more about personal finance and to those in need of a refresher.
By Michael F•
May 29, 2021
This course just made me feel much more confident in my personal money management skills. Of Course, I did pick up a few other tricks that will help me improve my budgeting skills. Highly recommend this intro course.
By Chia C L•
Feb 13, 2022
Very good course!
However, some portion is not relevant to the place i stay so I skipped! Overall, it offer very managable steps towards our financial goals. Excellent course! While doing the course, I have manage to create my own net cash flow, ....etc. I now know what is my next move! Thank you!
By Jiovanni R•
Dec 11, 2021
I really enjoyed this course. I recommend to anyone getting started with personal finance to start here. The information was brief, easy-to-understand, and provided a nice balance between video and articles. I look forward to continuing my education in personal finance.
By Conrad C B•
Nov 5, 2021
The course is great. It is the first of a series, so it might seem a little bit too basic for some people, but I am sure it's perfect for a public that is learning about Personal Finances for the first time (:
Note it might only be useful to US users.
By Joshua B•
Dec 31, 2021
Wow! I learned so much! My goal was to become 1% better each week of the course. This course taught me so much about managing my personal finances. I am already making much better decisions with my income. I highly recommend this course! Thank you,
By Benjamin R•
Jul 13, 2021
I really enjoyed this course! It was broken down into manageable sessions. I also liked how the course included a mix of practice items, videos and readings. I'm looking forward to continued learning with SoFi and Coursera!
By Eric O•
By Eryn R•
By Michael N•
Jun 25, 2021
Great overall course that can help with your personal finances and if you are in a business can also help with your goals for that business
By Bettina R•
Jul 9, 2021
This was a great course, I enjoyed learning about the psychology behind finances. Having the order we should do things in was helpful.
By Cristina G•
Nov 22, 2021
I have little to no personal finance education and this has helped me to tackle my problems and feel like I am in charge, not my debt.
By Khafilat•
Jun 18, 2021
A very wholesome course that breaks down in simple terms; key concepts related to personal finance.
By Andrea G C•
Jan 10, 2022
It's a nice introduction, even for europeans, on the strategies to achieve given financial goals.
By tiffany v•
Jun 17, 2021
I enjoyed taking the course. It was very easy and provided me with a lot of knowledge.
By Suzette T•
Feb 15, 2022
Easy to understand and broken down into smaller sections so it's not overwhelming.
By Aracelis N•
Oct 11, 2021
Excellent Course, l was able to learn my basic concepts.
Highly recommended it !
By Majadi M P•
Jul 12, 2021
Digestable, Simplified, Not boring and time consuming, GREAT Informative content
By Paula A•
Oct 12, 2021
This is a great introduction course on personal finance for everyone.
By Daniel R•
May 23, 2022
Great Course.... I wish I would have seen this 30 years ago!
By Jose T•
Jun 24, 2021
Learned a lot about financial psychology. Thanks
By Jennifer H•
Jan 10, 2022
A great introduction to personal finance
By Stephanie C•
Aug 8, 2021
Great course on personal finance!
By Rina W•
Jun 17, 2021
practical Insights