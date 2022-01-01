About this Course

2,982 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 5 of 5 in the
The Fundamentals of Personal Finance Specialization
Beginner Level

This course is for anyone with a desire to understand risk management as it relates to their personal finances and financial goals.

Approx. 7 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Estate Planning
  • Risk Management
  • Life Insurance
  • Health Insurance
  • Insurance
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 5 of 5 in the
The Fundamentals of Personal Finance Specialization
Beginner Level

This course is for anyone with a desire to understand risk management as it relates to their personal finances and financial goals.

Approx. 7 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

SoFi

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

Understanding Basic Insurance Concepts

2 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 17 min), 9 readings, 4 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

Protecting Against Death and Disability

2 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 34 min), 6 readings, 5 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

1 hour to complete

Insuring Your Home, Apartment, and Car

1 hour to complete
3 videos (Total 14 min), 4 readings, 5 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

1 hour to complete

Implementing Basic Estate Documentation

1 hour to complete
1 video (Total 6 min), 5 readings, 3 quizzes

About the The Fundamentals of Personal Finance Specialization

The Fundamentals of Personal Finance

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder