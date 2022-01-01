This course is primarily aimed at those who want to understand more about how they can protect their finances from unexpected events. Taught by a CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™ Professional, this course covers the role insurance plays into your financial plan, including what kinds of insurance to explore, how to determine how much insurance you need, and how different kinds of insurance works. The course includes life insurance, health insurance, disability insurance, homeowners insurance, renters insurance, auto insurance, and umbrella insurance. You will also learn about estate planning, including the documents involved and special considerations for new parents.
This course is for anyone with a desire to understand risk management as it relates to their personal finances and financial goals.
- Estate Planning
- Risk Management
- Life Insurance
- Health Insurance
- Insurance
SoFi’s mission is to help people reach financial independence to realize their ambitions. And financial independence doesn’t just mean being rich - it means getting to a point where your money works for the life you want to live. Everything we do is geared toward helping our members get their money right. We’re constantly innovating and building ways to give our members what they need to make that happen.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Understanding Basic Insurance Concepts
This module will help you understand the different kinds of insurance and how they fit into a financial plan. It will also explore the specific kinds of health insurance.
Protecting Against Death and Disability
This module will help you understand life insurance, including the different types and how to determine how much you need. It will also explore disability insurance.
Insuring Your Home, Apartment, and Car
This module will help you understand the basics of homeowners, renters, auto, and liability insurance.
Implementing Basic Estate Documentation
This module will help you understand the basics of estate planning, including the common documents associated with estate planning and the specific needs of new parents.
About the The Fundamentals of Personal Finance Specialization
This Specialization is intended for anyone looking to take control of their finances. Through these five courses, you will cover a variety of personal finance topics, including budgets, investing, and managing risk. The readings, videos, and activities will prepare you to understand the current state of your money, as well as take actions to work toward your financial goals. This specialization is geared towards learners in the United States of America.
