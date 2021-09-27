Learner Reviews & Feedback for Risk Management in Personal Finance by SoFi
About the Course
This course is primarily aimed at those who want to understand more about how they can protect their finances from unexpected events. Taught by a CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™ Professional, this course covers the role insurance plays into your financial plan, including what kinds of insurance to explore, how to determine how much insurance you need, and how different kinds of insurance works. The course includes life insurance, health insurance, disability insurance, homeowners insurance, renters insurance, auto insurance, and umbrella insurance. You will also learn about estate planning, including the documents involved and special considerations for new parents.
This course helps you understand how protecting your money is an important part of financial planning. It is geared towards learners in the United States of America. It is part of The Fundamentals of Personal Finance specialization but can be taken as a standalone course as well....
By Timika M
Sep 27, 2021
I thoroughly enjoyed taking this course along with the others within the specialization. The information provided has become very useful in both my professional and personal life.