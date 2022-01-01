- Personal Finance
- Budget
- Debt Management Plan
- money
- Retirement
- Financial Planning (Business)
- Credit Score
- Taxes
- goal setting
- saving money
- setting financial goals
- paying for college
The Fundamentals of Personal Finance Specialization
Learn the Money Skills You Need. Gain a better understanding of personal finance topics and how to implement strategies to meet your own financial goals.
Offered By
Skills you will gain
About this Specialization
Applied Learning Project
In each course, learners will get to apply the skills they are reading and hearing about through activity worksheets that allow them to apply the personal finance concepts towards their own money situation - including a budget, financial goals, and strategy.
This course is designed for anyone who wants to gain better control of their personal finances, regardless of age or educational background.
This course is designed for anyone who wants to gain better control of their personal finances, regardless of age or educational background.
How the Specialization Works
Take Courses
A Coursera Specialization is a series of courses that helps you master a skill. To begin, enroll in the Specialization directly, or review its courses and choose the one you'd like to start with. When you subscribe to a course that is part of a Specialization, you’re automatically subscribed to the full Specialization. It’s okay to complete just one course — you can pause your learning or end your subscription at any time. Visit your learner dashboard to track your course enrollments and your progress.
Hands-on Project
Every Specialization includes a hands-on project. You'll need to successfully finish the project(s) to complete the Specialization and earn your certificate. If the Specialization includes a separate course for the hands-on project, you'll need to finish each of the other courses before you can start it.
Earn a Certificate
When you finish every course and complete the hands-on project, you'll earn a Certificate that you can share with prospective employers and your professional network.
There are 5 Courses in this Specialization
Introduction to Personal Finance
This course is a general overview of a variety of personal finance topics - including budgeting, the importance of your credit score, cash flow, setting financial goals, and taxes. Taught by two CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™ Professionals, the concepts are broken down through videos, readings, and activities so you can apply what you are learning in real time. The course provides the foundation to build on for the rest of The Fundamentals of Personal Finance Specialization or as a standalone survey course to improve your understanding of basic personal finance terminology, as well as how they apply to your own financial situation.
Saving Money for the Future
This course is designed for anyone who currently has, or will have in the future have, savings goals. Learners will come to understand the importance of compounding growth, the variables that impact setting goals like retirement savings, and how much money you need to save now to reach future goals. The course will help learners think through individual goals, like retirement, but also how those goals fit into your bigger financial picture. For example, saving for retirement, buying a home, and funding college for your kids all at the same time. The instructors will also cover how preparing for emergencies can prevent the derailment of those financial goals.
Managing Debt
This course is aimed at anyone who has debt, is thinking of taking on debt, or wants to better understand debt as part of your overall financial picture. It covers a variety of debt types, as well as debt payment options. The course will help you assess your current debt situation and understand the paths to paying off your debt. This includes categories such as mortgages, credit card debt, and student loans. Learn how to differentiate between good and bad debt, as well as how to think about debt as you work towards your financial goals. This course is geared towards learners in the United States of America.
Fundamentals of Investing
This is primarily aimed at novice investors who want to better understand the concept of investing and how it can fit into their overall financial plan. Taught by a CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™ Professional, this course will cover different investment vehicles, risk tolerance, diversification, and the difference between active and passive investing, as well as investment fees and taxes.
Offered by
SoFi
SoFi’s mission is to help people reach financial independence to realize their ambitions. And financial independence doesn’t just mean being rich - it means getting to a point where your money works for the life you want to live. Everything we do is geared toward helping our members get their money right. We’re constantly innovating and building ways to give our members what they need to make that happen.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is the refund policy?
Can I just enroll in a single course?
Is financial aid available?
Can I take the course for free?
Is this course really 100% online? Do I need to attend any classes in person?
How long does it take to complete the Specialization?
What background knowledge is necessary?
Do I need to take the courses in a specific order?
Will I earn university credit for completing the Specialization?
What will I be able to do upon completing the Specialization?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.