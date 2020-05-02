About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Approx. 15 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Personal Finance
  • Insurance
  • Saving
  • Investment
University of Florida

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

Understanding Personal Finance

2 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 44 min), 1 reading, 2 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

Financial Statements, Tools, and Budgets

2 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 62 min), 1 reading, 2 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

Managing Income Taxes

2 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 24 min), 1 reading, 2 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

Building and Maintaining Good Credit

2 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 56 min), 1 reading, 2 quizzes

