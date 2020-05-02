Personal and Family Financial Planning will address many critical personal financial management topics in order to help you learn prudent habits both while in school and throughout your lifetime.
- Personal Finance
- Insurance
- Saving
- Investment
The University of Florida (UF) is recognized nationally and internationally as a leader in academic excellence, both on campus and online. Ranked in the top 10 of Public Universities, the University of Florida is the state’s oldest university and has a long established tradition of academic excellence.
Understanding Personal Finance
Path to financial security and time value of money.
Financial Statements, Tools, and Budgets
Managing your flows and reviewing your statements.
Managing Income Taxes
Income tax basics.
Building and Maintaining Good Credit
Credit basics.
It was a very informative course for all those who would like to manage their funds effectively, and understand various ways in which their money works for them.
A very good course on Personal and Family Financial Planning. I recommend this to everyone, but even more so for US nationals or someone who is living and paying taxes to the US Government
The course was very accessible and very at ease when it came to completing the various assignments for evaluation. Was very satisfied with the video presentations and the various tutorials as well.
Although I don't live in the US, this course was full of information that I can use by my financial planning. I got more information than I thought. Its system is well strutured, clear and coherent.
