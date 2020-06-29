About this Course

University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

Orientation

2 hours to complete
2 videos (Total 4 min), 5 readings, 2 quizzes
3 hours to complete

Module 1: Setting Financial Goals and Assessing Your Situation

3 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 41 min), 2 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

Module 2: Budgeting and Cash Flow Management

3 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 60 min), 1 reading, 2 quizzes
2 hours to complete

Module 3: Saving Strategies

2 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 40 min), 2 readings, 2 quizzes
1 hour to complete

Module 4: The Time Value of Money

1 hour to complete
1 video (Total 14 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

Module 5: Borrowing and Credit

2 hours to complete
11 videos (Total 59 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
2 hours to complete

Module 6: Investing

2 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 48 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

3 hours to complete

Module 7: Risk Management

3 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 68 min), 2 readings, 2 quizzes
2 hours to complete

Module 8: Financial Planning as a Career

2 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 57 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz

