Financial Planning for Young Adults (FPYA), developed in partnership with the CFP Board, is designed to provide an introduction to basic financial planning concepts for young adults. The FPYA course is organized across eight separate modules within a 4-week window. Topics covered include financial goal setting, saving and investing, budgeting, financial risk, borrowing and credit. Because financial planning is such a personal topic, you will be encouraged to define your own financial goals and objectives while we discuss concepts and provide tools which can be applied in helping you reach those goals.
The University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign is a world leader in research, teaching and public engagement, distinguished by the breadth of its programs, broad academic excellence, and internationally renowned faculty and alumni. Illinois serves the world by creating knowledge, preparing students for lives of impact, and finding solutions to critical societal needs.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Orientation
Module 1: Setting Financial Goals and Assessing Your Situation
In this module, you'll explore the "personal" in personal finance, use financial tools to assess where you are currently with your finances, and begin setting goals for where you'd like to be in the future.
Module 2: Budgeting and Cash Flow Management
In this module, we will discuss the importance of budgeting in the financial planning and management process, and resources available for cash flow management. Learners will be exposed to the basic process of budgeting, a panel discussion with practicing investment advisors, and a comparative discussion of the more common tools and methods for managing cash flows.
Module 3: Saving Strategies
In this module you'll have the opportunity to explore best practices for building a saving habit and discuss barriers to saving. Mental accounting will be introduced and considered in terms of how it can affect saving behavior.
Module 4: The Time Value of Money
Understanding why the time value of money is a very important concept -- so important it has its own module!
Module 5: Borrowing and Credit
The ability to use debt and credit to finance purchases has its advantages and disadvantages. Understanding topics related to loan repayment and how your borrowing and credit use behavior may impact your credit report is critical for being able to have access to debt and credit use in the future.
Module 6: Investing
In this module you'll be introduced to investment terms and key investment strategies. This foundation will allow you to better understand investment choices and information that you'll encounter throughout your life.
Module 7: Risk Management
This module covers risk related topics related to insurance, and introduces learners to the concept of personal risk tolerance and how it might impact individualized risk management strategies.
Module 8: Financial Planning as a Career
The module provides an overview of the career opportunities in financial planning. You will get to see what it is like to engage and assist people (clients) from a variety of walks-of life. This module is optional in terms of completion of the course certificate. There is no required assignment in this module.
This course is so rich is nature and in content. It improves various financial aspects of individuals especially young adults and also ensures we secure a good financial future.
Really had a good time learning about Financial Planning for Young Adults. Hope this will help in many circumstances throughout Life!! Thank You!! Waiting for upcoming Courses!!
Thank you for helping me learn more about personal finance as a young adult. The information I gained from this course is invaluable and I plan to share it with all of my friends.
this course provides videos and texts which makes it easier to learn about the topics. also you can download the topics of each module! great experience with this course
