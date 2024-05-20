This course aims to furnish learners with the essential knowledge necessary for comprehending financial statements, financial markets, economic dynamics, and the construction of investment portfolios.
The programme's first module serves as an introductory session, elucidating fundamental finance terminologies, and the imperative nature of financial planning. Additionally, it also offers the strategic insights into prudent management of loans and credit to evade potential debt pitfalls. Subsequently, the second module delves into the pathways leading to financial independence. The third module scrutinizes on the various streams of income, exploring their diverse forms and implications. In the fourth module, participants will acquire a comprehensive understanding of investment fundamentals, encompassing an array of investment vehicles and available avenues for deployment. Modules five and six are dedicated to elucidating the rudiments of life and health insurance, as well as strategies for effective tax planning. At the culmination of this course, the participants develop a holistic understanding of financial planning, enabling them to navigate the intricacies of financial management with confidence and proficiency. Who should take this course? This program offers valuable insights to learners who are looking to explore their personal financial landscape in a systematic manner and to grasp the implications of broader economic factors such as taxation and inflation. What do you need to know before taking this course? While the modules related to financial independence, investing, insurance, and taxation are designed to be comprehensive, any pre-existing knowledge in these areas could enrich the learner’s experience, although it is not mandatory.