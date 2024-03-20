Università di Napoli Federico II
Financial Intermediation
Università di Napoli Federico II

Financial Intermediation

Financial Markets Specialization

Taught in English

Tommaso Oliviero
Ettore Panetti

Tommaso Oliviero

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals
Intermediate level

Recommended experience

12 hours (approximately)
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • analyze business models and their impact on the functioning and stability of the banking sector starting from the databases available online;

  • evaluate the critical issues and specificities of the modern banking system in contexts where the development of the financial market is limited;

  • apply banking sector innovations in institutions;

    identify financial intermediation risks and contribute to long-term economic growth.

  • analyze banking system effects on market efficiency and stability; evaluate the impact of fintech on financial intermediation.

Skills you'll gain

There are 6 modules in this course

By the end of this week, students will acquire a comprehensive understanding of financial intermediaries and grasp the distinctive role played by banks. They will gain theoretical insights on the function of banks, their objectives, the determinants of profitability and risk in banking activity. To conclude, the lesson will define metrics for assessing performance and risk, drawing insights from banks' balance sheets, income statements, and stock price data.

What's included

14 videos6 readings3 quizzes1 assignment

By the end of this week, learners will be able to construct empirical tests and critically evaluate the results of the causal relationship between financial development and long-term economic growth.

What's included

11 videos8 readings3 quizzes1 assignment

By the end of this week you will learn how to apply the analysis of bank runs to the Global Financial Crisis of 2007-2009.

What's included

24 videos14 readings4 quizzes1 assignment

By the end of this week, learners will be able to analyze the role of the banking sector for the business cycles. In detail, the topics covered in this week regard the transmission channel of monetary policy, the amplification channel of asset prices and banking shocks for the real economy.

What's included

12 videos6 readings3 quizzes1 assignment

By the end of this week, learners will be able to analyze how competition influences banks' exposure to intermediation risks. Additionally, they will understand the implications of bank competition for the emergence of financial crises.

What's included

20 videos13 readings3 quizzes1 assignment

By the end of this week, learners will be able to analyze the recent evolution of FinTech and its impact on traditional banking.

What's included

18 videos10 readings4 quizzes1 assignment

Instructors

Tommaso Oliviero
Università di Napoli Federico II
Ettore Panetti
Università di Napoli Federico II
Università di Napoli Federico II

