By taking this course, students will learn the role played by financial intermediaries in modern economies, their vital role to finance investments and the sources of risk associated with such intermediation activity. The course is structured to provide students with both theoretical notions, through the derivation of models developed by the literature, and empirical application, that are based on real data analyses.
analyze business models and their impact on the functioning and stability of the banking sector starting from the databases available online;
evaluate the critical issues and specificities of the modern banking system in contexts where the development of the financial market is limited;
apply banking sector innovations in institutions;
identify financial intermediation risks and contribute to long-term economic growth.
analyze banking system effects on market efficiency and stability; evaluate the impact of fintech on financial intermediation.
There are 6 modules in this course
By the end of this week, students will acquire a comprehensive understanding of financial intermediaries and grasp the distinctive role played by banks. They will gain theoretical insights on the function of banks, their objectives, the determinants of profitability and risk in banking activity. To conclude, the lesson will define metrics for assessing performance and risk, drawing insights from banks' balance sheets, income statements, and stock price data.
By the end of this week, learners will be able to construct empirical tests and critically evaluate the results of the causal relationship between financial development and long-term economic growth.
By the end of this week you will learn how to apply the analysis of bank runs to the Global Financial Crisis of 2007-2009.
By the end of this week, learners will be able to analyze the role of the banking sector for the business cycles. In detail, the topics covered in this week regard the transmission channel of monetary policy, the amplification channel of asset prices and banking shocks for the real economy.
By the end of this week, learners will be able to analyze how competition influences banks' exposure to intermediation risks. Additionally, they will understand the implications of bank competition for the emergence of financial crises.
By the end of this week, learners will be able to analyze the recent evolution of FinTech and its impact on traditional banking.
