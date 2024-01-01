Profile

Tommaso Oliviero

Associate Professor of Economics

Bio

Tommaso Oliviero is an Associate Professor of Economics at the University of Naples Federico II. In 2014 he obtained a PhD in economics at the European University Institute (Florence). He has spent visiting periods at the Wharton Business school (Philadelphia) and the Cass Business school (London). He is associate editor of the Italian Economic Journal. His research interests are in empirical banking, corporate finance and household economics. His research has recently appeared in the Journal of Financial and Quantitative Analysis, Journal of International Money and Finance, Review of Corporate Finance Studies, European Economic Review, International Journal of Central Banking and Health Economics.

Courses - English

Financial Intermediation

