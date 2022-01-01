University of California, Santa Cruz
Before starting to learn econometrics, you typically need to already have an understanding of advanced mathematics and the different statistical methods used in economic models. Probability theory is another topic you typically need to understand before proceeding into econometrics. It can help to have experience with research techniques like data collection. R programming language, linear regression, regression analysis, and time series are three other topics that can typically support your econometrics studies. Additionally, you could benefit from studying causal inference, machine learning, social sciences, or qualitative modeling in coordination with your econometrics studies to support your learning efforts.
People who have a highly analytical nature and who also have the patience to solve complex problems are typically the best suited to roles in econometrics. It can also be important to be a person who enjoys advanced mathematics, such as statistics and calculus when pursuing an econometrics role. People who work in fields like finance, computer science, auditing, or teaching courses like economics can also be well suited to econometrics roles that complement existing jobs in those fields.
Consumer scientists and computer programmers are two common career paths for people in econometrics because computer technology helps with processing large amounts of data. Another common career path for people in econometrics is in the educational field as an economics professor teaching others about this field. Auditors, such as IRS agents, and government jobs in regulatory affairs are also potential career paths for those who learn econometrics. Businesses may also hire compliance specialists and those with knowledge of regulatory affairs who are strong in the area of econometrics.
Data science, including statistics, linear regression and modeling, and machine learning like AI is a broad topic you can study that is related to and encompasses econometrics. Finance, quantitative modeling, and R programming language are some more numbers-based topics that are related to econometrics. Those interested in econometrics may also enjoy the econometrics-related topics of causal inference, social science, regression analysis, and regression modeling. Additionally, cliometrics, which uses numbers pulled from historic documents like parish registries and population census records to interpret economic history is another topic that is closely related to econometrics.