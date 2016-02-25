About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Approx. 66 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Linear Regression
  • Time Series
  • Econometrics
  • Regression Analysis
Instructors

Offered by

Erasmus University Rotterdam

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

29 minutes to complete

Welcome Module

29 minutes to complete
2 videos (Total 9 min), 2 readings
8 hours to complete

Simple Regression

8 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 39 min), 11 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

9 hours to complete

Multiple Regression

9 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 45 min), 13 readings, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

8 hours to complete

Model Specification

8 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 41 min), 11 readings, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

8 hours to complete

Endogeneity

8 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 44 min), 11 readings, 1 quiz

