DT
Feb 13, 2020
Course was very well structured, pacing was very pleasant (albeit a little fast for the chapter about time series). Teachers were top notch! I had lots of fun while learning . Thank you!
JJ
Nov 15, 2015
The design of the course is very Helpful and efficient. The course is well explained. The instructors are very clear and master the subject. They very detailed and well organized.
By Deleted A•
Mar 25, 2016
One thing I regret from this course is the content of the video lectures. Having watch the first week's videos, I found that the professor mostly just read the slides - and did it in a very faithful and careful manner, not to miss a subscript .... This is quite devastating for me. I can read the slides myself (although I have to download it first, since the fonts on the screen are very small). What I need is the professor to explain the logic behind the formulas, the *why* behind what is written, instead of just reading *what* is written on the slides.
I find it amusing that with an expected learning of 8 hours a week, the total duration of the first week's videos add up to a mere 36 minutes. A couple of weeks ago I have just finished a course that subjectively is comparable in its difficulty level. That course is also rich in mathematical content and also requires a commitment of 4-8 hours per week. Each week, the duration of the lecture videos amount to somewhere between 120-150 minutes - and the lecturer didn't read slides; instead, he would explain the logic behind the concepts and provided papers for learners to read on our own time. That approach really helped scaffold my learning.
I hope you'd consider revisiting this course's learning plan - or probably just state on the course info page that this course is more suitable for a refresher course rather than an introductory one.
By Nicolas V•
Aug 11, 2017
Too much math with not enough explanations.
No explanations on how to solve the exercises on any software.
Exercices are very long (the "10 minutes"/exercise is just a joke - one took nearly an hour). Correction of the exercises are poor (just written answers on paper).
By Pedro A•
Oct 5, 2017
Old fashioned Econometrics course, still using the ideas of fixed regressors (rather than the more sensible conditional models approach), emphasizing prediction instead of causal interpretation, etc.
It is false that such approach allows to introduce difficult econometric methods in an easy way: it has been for decades that modern and worldwide used handbooks (Wooldridge, Stock & Watson, Angrist & Piscke, etc) do it in a more sensible and opposite way. This is so not only because it is actually easier (learn just from the title of one the book by Angrist & Piscke: "Mostly Harmless Econometrics"), but also because fix the right concepts and way of looking at the problem: probability (not fixed things), conditional expectations, causality.
By Subin P•
Jul 9, 2019
if this is the first time taking econometrics, do not take this course. you will have a hard time.
by no means is this for first-timers.
By Zoltan A S•
Jan 2, 2016
The course it's great , however in my opinion it's too theoretical with few practical examples.
If you're confortable with matrices and mathematics this course will provide you with very interesting tools and demostrations.
I don't think that the course is for casual students, as it's very specific.
By Nathan B•
Apr 20, 2016
Not much teaching going on here. The concepts are barely touched on before the student is asked to jump into training exercises that require lengthy proofs of concepts not thoroughly taught.
By Harvey T•
Jun 9, 2016
Very practical, I would urge people who intend to take this course to come to this course with at least some knowledge of econometrics and statistics. It would come in handy.
By Cormac D•
Jun 16, 2020
This course is a joke
By Keith S•
Mar 13, 2021
This course is poorly taught, leaving out almost all intuition of what's going. the lectures don't adequately describe the materials used for the exercises, which is where the large majority of the actual learning takes place, however it is often harder to parse what the questions are really asking and why they are asking these questions than than the questions themselves.
Overall I'm sure this course is technically accurate and rigorous, but I am often not sure why as the material is not remotely made interesting nor is it well explained.
"Now I invite you to train yourself by making the training exercise." has become my least favorite sentence in the English language.
By Hussein C•
Mar 29, 2016
If I can understand all of these derivatives, why shall I attend your course? It is not helpful course, especially for persons looking for some practical econometrics applications rather than focusing on the mathematics side of it.
By viveksampy•
Feb 13, 2017
The class recording could have been made simple. Lots of notations, and would definitely be difficult for people without prior econometrics background.
By Nikos T•
Apr 11, 2018
Besides the videos there was low supporting content. I needed to search a lot online to find information that were needed. Waste of money.
By Ticiano A M C•
Nov 3, 2015
If you have to pay for the certificate itself, then the course can't be too serious or maybe even that much helpful.
By Neda K•
Apr 23, 2016
poor!
By Bruno A C A•
Sep 5, 2018
Amazing for a person who would like to start with Econometric models at the most fundamental level. You will get a load of knowledge after you complete even if you know about econometrics. If you have difficulty in algebra and statistics, do start with the last week's lectures. They are the most difficult, but follow them until the end and do all the exercises. Also, the support of the teaching staff is outstanding when you have questions. Cannot recommend it more.
By Nicolás P G•
Sep 6, 2020
It´s a great course, it offers many tools to deal with the different issues of econometrics, it´s challenging, but that´s the idea of a course, it makes you learn and think
By Philipp T K•
Dec 12, 2016
This is a fantastic MOOC: it has depth, exercise questions with solutions, challenging assignments and background material. The quality of the lecture videos is excellent!
By Munirul N•
Jul 31, 2016
I find this course excellent. It is a well balanced course in combining econometric theory and its application. The fact is that to apply econometric theory one needs to understand fair bit of econometric method (that includes matrix algebra, some properties of inner product space etc.) as well as how to apply those concepts in practice. In this respect this course does serve its purpose very well.
Overall, this course focuses some fundamental aspects and properties of cross-sectional data and time series data. Therefore, it provides one a good foundation (over 8 weeks) so that one can carry out one's future quest regarding any empirical topic by oneself ! I admit that modern econometric theory develops more sophisticated techniques but all of them share one common aspect i.e. they are based on more or less the same fundamentals or properties. Indeed, this course has been designed carefully by targeting those fundamentals and properties. Thus it might be very helpful to follow the modern econometric techniques.
However, this course does not talk about the panel data analysis, which share both the cross-sectional and time series properties (more or less). In my opinion it might be better to have at least additional one week session on panel data. In particular, when the data set shares both cross-sectional and time series properties, which set of properties will be dominant or how the estimation technique incorporates the variation of two dimensions (i.e. cross-sectional and time ) etc.
Finally, I like to thank all the teaching members and moderators of this course. I have enjoyed the lecture slides and videos very much.
By Harro F A C•
Aug 31, 2017
The first time I took this course, I basically "rage quit". I found it difficult to follow the proofs and the heavy use of linear algebra scared me. After one year I returned to it (with more knowledge of the prerequisites) and loved it. This is an outstanding course that covers some common topics in econometrics in good detail. While the course tries to develop your intuition, there is also some work applied to mathematical proofs. The only minor complaint that I have is that it still lacks some material on how to apply the methods using common programming languages or statistical software. Nevertheless, most of the applied assignments can be done using basic commands (at least in R). If you have a good grasp of the prerequisites, I definitely recommend this course.
By Carlos J R R•
Jan 7, 2016
Excelente curso, muy bien ideado con muchos ejercicios para que queden bien grabados los conceptos, en un nivel no tan básico pero con toda la información necesaria para lograrlo. De los mejores cursos que he tomado en Coursera. Soy economista y lo tomé para repasar y fue mejor de lo que esperaba.
By Nishikant C•
May 7, 2019
Very Good Course. However, The exercises were a bit challenging . Walk through of related examples would have helped a lot for the exercises.
Does require some mathematical background in Statistics. Intermediate to advanced course considering the complexity
By Graham T•
Oct 23, 2018
Rigorous condensed econometrics course with clear instruction. Great for my review of the subject, and most likely for anyone new to it who has the prerequisite skills.
By Danilo C•
Apr 24, 2016
ESTE CURSO ES MUY BUENO POR QUE ESTOY APRENDIENDO MAS TEMAS DE ECONOMETRÍA YA QUE EN CLASES DE ECONOMETRÍA DE LA UNIVERSIDAD NO HE RECIBIDO.
By Christian K•
Jan 9, 2019
Depending on what you are looking for, this course might be too theoretic or mot theoretic enough:) IMHO it strikes the balamce quite nicely, although the forced theoretical parts in the tests kept me from buying the certificate. I simply want to be able to perform the analysis.
By Pingchuan M•
Sep 19, 2017
The most strongly recommended.
All the knowledge involved is very difficult. But this is exactly what I want. I view myself as a smart guy. But believe me, you will spend more time than the suggested time cost on the website. But all the payout is worthy.
If you don't have enough statistic knowledge, it's okay. But I think you should go over the optional week 8 materials very carefully before you study this course. And I think week 8 materials are enough.
Every week has 5 parts, and after every part, there is a small training exercise to solid your understanding. And at the end of every week, there is a peer-reviewed test. And believe me, if you complete all the well-designed training and tests 100%, you will no longer fear for the relevant problem.