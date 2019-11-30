The goal of this MOOC is to show that econometric methods are often needed to answer questions. A question comes first, then data are to be collected, and then finally the model or method comes in. Depending on the data, however, it can happen that methods need to be adapted. For example, where we first look at two variables, later we may need to look at three or more. Or, when data are missing, what then do we do? And, if the data are counts, like the number of newspaper articles citing someone, then matters may change too. But these modifications always come last, and are considered only when relevant.
Explain the three basic methods of Econometrics.
Apply different econometrics models to examples of daily life.
Interpret and carry out several basic analysis strategies (correlation, regression and distribution.
Ask relevant questions that can be analysed with basic tools.
Erasmus University Rotterdam
Erasmus University: a top-100 ranked international research university based in Rotterdam, the Netherlands. Our academic teaching and research focuses on four areas: health, wealth, culture and governance.
Introduction
In this week you will be introduced to the MOOC Enjoyable Econometrics.
Basic statistics
This week covers basic statistics like distributions, correlations and t-tests. You will be introduced to these concepts through real-life examples.
Simple regression
Simple regression is the focus of this week, real-life examples will help you to apply your knowledge. This week ends with a test to check if you've mastered the content of the first three weeks.
Multiple regression
This week covers the topic of multiple regression, which is introduced to you through examples from practice.
This was a good, broad introduction to econometrics. It is simply an exploratory course and will not provide any in depth instruction which would be reserved for a more rigorous econometrics course.
Great intro to the fundamental concepts in econometrics. It does get technical though.
Short and good intro with examples to build intuition around the econometrics concepts. Suggest to take this first before moving on to longer courses.
