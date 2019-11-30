About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
Approx. 2 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Explain the three basic methods of Econometrics.

  • Apply different econometrics models to examples of daily life.

  • Interpret and carry out several basic analysis strategies (correlation, regression and distribution.

  • Ask relevant questions that can be analysed with basic tools.

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

Erasmus University Rotterdam

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

15 minutes to complete

Introduction

15 minutes to complete
1 video (Total 5 min)
Week
2

Week 2

29 minutes to complete

Basic statistics

29 minutes to complete
6 videos (Total 19 min)
Week
3

Week 3

1 hour to complete

Simple regression

1 hour to complete
4 videos (Total 24 min)
Week
4

Week 4

25 minutes to complete

Multiple regression

25 minutes to complete
3 videos (Total 15 min)

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM ENJOYABLE ECONOMETRICS

Frequently Asked Questions

