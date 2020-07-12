Chevron Left
Learner Reviews & Feedback for Enjoyable Econometrics by Erasmus University Rotterdam

4.2
stars
64 ratings
22 reviews

About the Course

The goal of this MOOC is to show that econometric methods are often needed to answer questions. A question comes first, then data are to be collected, and then finally the model or method comes in. Depending on the data, however, it can happen that methods need to be adapted. For example, where we first look at two variables, later we may need to look at three or more. Or, when data are missing, what then do we do? And, if the data are counts, like the number of newspaper articles citing someone, then matters may change too. But these modifications always come last, and are considered only when relevant. An important motivation for me to make this MOOC is to emphasize that econometric models and methods can also be applied to more unconventional settings, which are typically settings where the practitioner has to collect his or her own data first. Such collection can be done by carefully combining existing databases, but also by holding surveys or running experiments. A byproduct of having to collect your own data is that this helps to choose amongst the potential methods and techniques that are around. If you are searching for a MOOC on econometrics that treats (mathematical and statistical) methods of econometrics and their applications, you may be interested in the Coursera course “Econometrics: Methods and Applications” that is also from Erasmus University Rotterdam....

By Arnav J

Jul 12, 2020

The professor is really well and experienced but there is a lot of math involved and no place for newcomers. NO CERTIFICATE IS PROVIDED ON COMPLETION.

By Aedrian A

Jul 3, 2021

This audit-only/no-certificate free course, which I expected to be a casual introduction to econometrics principles for laypeople, is not as enjoyable as I thought it would be. This is especially in the latter half of the material, where barrages of increasingly complicated equations are thrown at you at a quick pace. A way to get something from this course, particularly for non-economics or non-statistics majors like me, hopefully is slow down, pause and/or repeat the videos from time to time. The course assumes a lot that a student should have prior to entering the course such as knowledge of college-level mathematics and statistics. Nevertheless, the value of this course really lies in introducing the learners to the complexity of the field and the real-life necessity to understand such complexity. This course is highly recommended to prospective students of formal economics and/or econometrics courses or formal programs to help them gauge their baseline capacity to thrive in such offerings. I am looking forward to go back to the course materials from time to time should I take comprehensive courses on the field.

By Glauco Z C

Jan 20, 2020

An very easy approach for the Econometrics.

This MOOC offer an easy way to begin an understanding of the basic ideas behind the econometrics methods.

By zachary k

Dec 1, 2019

This was a good, broad introduction to econometrics. It is simply an exploratory course and will not provide any in depth instruction which would be reserved for a more rigorous econometrics course.

By Jalal Z

Jul 15, 2020

Great first course for anyone interested in econometrics

By Haoming L

Dec 10, 2019

Just an overview of how difficult econometrics could be, especially in the last two modules.

By Oscar F

Aug 12, 2020

Ideal para entender las los conceptos por medio de ejemplos de la vida cotidiana, desde partidos de fútbol hasta botellas de vino. No son comunes los cursos introductorios de esta manera, lo que le da un valor agregado y por ello le doy 5 estrellas. Nota: Se puede terminar dos o tres días.

By Pinni P

Nov 10, 2021

Not sure who can benefit from the course. The techniques used are not really explained only demonstrated. The idea was probably to show that the uses of econometrics are not limited to economics or finance but there was too little real technical content for the student to take with him moving forward.

I do commend the professor for an effort to popularize a very technical field. My conclusion is that I probably need to take the other course offered by him which does go into all the details.

By Amit B

May 20, 2021

Short and good intro with examples to build intuition around the econometrics concepts. Suggest to take this first before moving on to longer courses.

By Miguel J M F

Apr 29, 2020

Super understandable and easy to take, once you start to study you get into it and you realize how useful the Econometrics are.

By KOJI M

Nov 18, 2021

very enjoyable course. Thank you.

By Martin G

May 9, 2022

Very interesting, thank you !

By Simon P

Jul 4, 2021

wonderful experience

By jose e c s

Jan 20, 2021

excelenete curso.

By Sajal K

Jun 18, 2020

Very interesting

By Stanley G B

Feb 22, 2022

Great course!

By Cuong K L

Dec 7, 2020

Very good

By Fatemah E K a

Sep 5, 2020

اإنه رائع

By Sarah I

Mar 30, 2022

Great intro to the fundamental concepts in econometrics. It does get technical though.

By Sevinc H S

Apr 17, 2020

ya xocu sebe sertifikat kak etosdelattt

By Saeed S A D

Jul 6, 2020

ni

By Scott M

Feb 14, 2022

I appreciate that the author is trying to make eonometrics more accessible, but the course design is in need of serious improvement. The course provides a couple of interesting examples to make the material 'fun', but it then proceeds to throw equations at you without explaining core concepts or developing any underlying intuition. The discussion prompts also feel like busy-work.

To be more effective, the course should be 2-4 times longer, and take more time to explain core concepts in the course of introducing the mathematical notation.

By niteshgautam

Jun 1, 2020

I think this course should be for A level or high school students...VERY very basic.

