By Arnav J•
Jul 12, 2020
The professor is really well and experienced but there is a lot of math involved and no place for newcomers. NO CERTIFICATE IS PROVIDED ON COMPLETION.
By Aedrian A•
Jul 3, 2021
This audit-only/no-certificate free course, which I expected to be a casual introduction to econometrics principles for laypeople, is not as enjoyable as I thought it would be. This is especially in the latter half of the material, where barrages of increasingly complicated equations are thrown at you at a quick pace. A way to get something from this course, particularly for non-economics or non-statistics majors like me, hopefully is slow down, pause and/or repeat the videos from time to time. The course assumes a lot that a student should have prior to entering the course such as knowledge of college-level mathematics and statistics. Nevertheless, the value of this course really lies in introducing the learners to the complexity of the field and the real-life necessity to understand such complexity. This course is highly recommended to prospective students of formal economics and/or econometrics courses or formal programs to help them gauge their baseline capacity to thrive in such offerings. I am looking forward to go back to the course materials from time to time should I take comprehensive courses on the field.
By Glauco Z C•
Jan 20, 2020
An very easy approach for the Econometrics.
This MOOC offer an easy way to begin an understanding of the basic ideas behind the econometrics methods.
By zachary k•
Dec 1, 2019
This was a good, broad introduction to econometrics. It is simply an exploratory course and will not provide any in depth instruction which would be reserved for a more rigorous econometrics course.
By Jalal Z•
Jul 15, 2020
Great first course for anyone interested in econometrics
By Haoming L•
Dec 10, 2019
Just an overview of how difficult econometrics could be, especially in the last two modules.
By Oscar F•
Aug 12, 2020
Ideal para entender las los conceptos por medio de ejemplos de la vida cotidiana, desde partidos de fútbol hasta botellas de vino. No son comunes los cursos introductorios de esta manera, lo que le da un valor agregado y por ello le doy 5 estrellas. Nota: Se puede terminar dos o tres días.
By Pinni P•
Nov 10, 2021
Not sure who can benefit from the course. The techniques used are not really explained only demonstrated. The idea was probably to show that the uses of econometrics are not limited to economics or finance but there was too little real technical content for the student to take with him moving forward.
I do commend the professor for an effort to popularize a very technical field. My conclusion is that I probably need to take the other course offered by him which does go into all the details.
By Amit B•
May 20, 2021
Short and good intro with examples to build intuition around the econometrics concepts. Suggest to take this first before moving on to longer courses.
By Miguel J M F•
Apr 29, 2020
Super understandable and easy to take, once you start to study you get into it and you realize how useful the Econometrics are.
By KOJI M•
Nov 18, 2021
very enjoyable course. Thank you.
By Martin G•
May 9, 2022
Very interesting, thank you !
By Simon P•
Jul 4, 2021
wonderful experience
By jose e c s•
Jan 20, 2021
excelenete curso.
By Sajal K•
Jun 18, 2020
Very interesting
By Stanley G B•
Feb 22, 2022
Great course!
By Cuong K L•
Dec 7, 2020
Very good
By Fatemah E K a•
Sep 5, 2020
اإنه رائع
By Sarah I•
Mar 30, 2022
Great intro to the fundamental concepts in econometrics. It does get technical though.
By Sevinc H S•
Apr 17, 2020
ya xocu sebe sertifikat kak etosdelattt
By Saeed S A D•
Jul 6, 2020
By Scott M•
Feb 14, 2022
I appreciate that the author is trying to make eonometrics more accessible, but the course design is in need of serious improvement. The course provides a couple of interesting examples to make the material 'fun', but it then proceeds to throw equations at you without explaining core concepts or developing any underlying intuition. The discussion prompts also feel like busy-work.
To be more effective, the course should be 2-4 times longer, and take more time to explain core concepts in the course of introducing the mathematical notation.
By niteshgautam•
Jun 1, 2020
I think this course should be for A level or high school students...VERY very basic.