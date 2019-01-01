Philip Hans Franses is Professor of Applied Econometrics and Professor of Marketing Research, both at the Erasmus University Rotterdam. Since 2006 he serves as the Dean of the Erasmus School of Economics. As Adjunct Professor he is affiliated with the University of Western Australia, Chiang Mai University in Thailand and the Anton De Kom University in Suriname. His research interests concern the development and application of econometric methods for relevant, meaningful and interesting problems in marketing, finance and macro-economics. He has published textbooks with Oxford UP and Cambridge UP, some of which were translated into Chinese and Italian. He has published more than 250 articles in international journals. He consults a range of companies and institutions including multinationals and charities.