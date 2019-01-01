Profile

Philip Hans Franses

Prof. Dr.

    Bio

    Philip Hans Franses is Professor of Applied Econometrics and Professor of Marketing Research, both at the Erasmus University Rotterdam. Since 2006 he serves as the Dean of the Erasmus School of Economics. As Adjunct Professor he is affiliated with the University of Western Australia, Chiang Mai University in Thailand and the Anton De Kom University in Suriname. His research interests concern the development and application of econometric methods for relevant, meaningful and interesting problems in marketing, finance and macro-economics. He has published textbooks with Oxford UP and Cambridge UP, some of which were translated into Chinese and Italian. He has published more than 250 articles in international journals. He consults a range of companies and institutions including multinationals and charities.

    Courses

    Econometrics: Methods and Applications

    Enjoyable Econometrics

    Other topics to explore
    Placeholder
    Arts and Humanities
    338 courses
    Placeholder
    Business
    1095 courses
    Placeholder
    Computer Science
    668 courses
    Placeholder
    Data Science
    425 courses
    Placeholder
    Information Technology
    145 courses
    Placeholder
    Health
    471 courses
    Placeholder
    Math and Logic
    70 courses
    Placeholder
    Personal Development
    137 courses
    Placeholder
    Physical Science and Engineering
    413 courses
    Placeholder
    Social Sciences
    401 courses
    Placeholder
    Language Learning
    150 courses

    Coursera Footer

    Start or advance your career

    Browse popular topics

    Popular courses and articles

    Earn a degree or certificate online

    Coursera

    Community

    More

    Learn Anywhere
    Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
    Placeholder