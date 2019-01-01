Profile

Erik Kole

Dr.

Bio

Erik Kole is an assistant professor in financial econometrics at the Econometric Institute of Erasmus University Rotterdam. His research interests include asset pricing, risk management and financial econometrics, with a focus on crises and crashes in financial markets. He has published his research in international academic journals, like the Journal of Banking and Finance and presents his research regularly at international conferences of the European Finance Association, Econometric Society and the Society for Financial Econometrics. Professor Kole teaches in the Quantitative Finance program of the MSc Econometrics and Management Science. He is programme coordinator of the Dutch and International bachelors in Econometrics and Operations Research. Professor Kole obtained his PhD in 2006 from the Rotterdam School of Managament. His dissertation was awarded the ERIM Dissertation Award and the Nokia EBF Phd Award. In 2008 he received a VENI grant from the Netherlands Scientific Organisation for his research on Abrupt Events in Financial Markets. This grant funded his position for three years.

Courses

Econometrics: Methods and Applications

Other topics to explore
Placeholder
Arts and Humanities
338 courses
Placeholder
Business
1095 courses
Placeholder
Computer Science
668 courses
Placeholder
Data Science
425 courses
Placeholder
Information Technology
145 courses
Placeholder
Health
471 courses
Placeholder
Math and Logic
70 courses
Placeholder
Personal Development
137 courses
Placeholder
Physical Science and Engineering
413 courses
Placeholder
Social Sciences
401 courses
Placeholder
Language Learning
150 courses

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder