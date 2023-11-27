Economics and economic theory is fundamental to decision making in business, policy, and everyday life. If you're interested in a career in business, law, accounting, or investment then studying economics is a great foundation of knowledge.
Principles of Economics: Introduction - Getting to Know You
This course is part of A Story of Economics: A Principles Tale Specialization
Taught in English
November 2023
There are 7 modules in this course
Congratulations on enrolling and welcome! Please take a look around at these intro and orientation materials. Here you'll learn a little bit about the course, what you'll gain, and also a little bit about yours truly.
It's always a good idea to start a story that's beginning. We're going to begin at the beginning of the story of economics. What is economics? That's a good question. Well, the standard definition is the study of choice in a world of scarcity. Now I can't argue with that, but let's take a deeper dive in this Module explore more of what it's really all about.
What are markets? Well, a market is just anytime there's a group of buyers and sellers. So the buyers, they're going to constitute demand. Buyers make up the demand for a good or service, sellers, they make up the supply of a good or service. There's all kinds of markets out there and we're going to take a look at them and more in this module.
Welcome to elasticity. Now with elasticity, we want to talk about how sensitive supply and demand are. Elasticity is a measure of responsiveness of the quantity demanded or quantity supplied when there's a change in one of their determinants. The things that make up supply and demand when they change, how much does the quantity demanded or the quantity supplied change. Now let's take a look at the ins and outs of elasticity.
In this module, we're going to talk about how government policy interacts with our markets. How government policy interacts with supply and demand. We're going to look at two main types of government policy. We're going to look at price setting and we're going to look at taxes. Let's get to it!
Welcome to welfare economics. Where here, we're going to look at how well our markets are fairing. Now, I know we don't like to be judgmental, but here we're going to judge, we're going to judge the performance of our markets. In welfare economics, the goal is to get everybody in the market who values the product above or equal to the cost of making it. C'mon, let's get it.
Oh my gosh, it's the final module of this course! What a journey thus far, but there's still much to cover! Up until this point, we've been assuming that we're in a perfectly competitive market with no externalities. Well, we're going to continue to assume that we're in a perfectly competitive market, even though that might be a little bit more of a theoretical boundary. But here, we're going to relax the assumption about externalities. So no longer are we going to assume that our actions don't affect bystanders. What this is going to give us an ability to do is talk about the potential role of government. So, what is an externality? Let's take a look.
Frequently asked questions
Access to lectures and assignments depends on your type of enrollment. If you take a course in audit mode, you will be able to see most course materials for free. To access graded assignments and to earn a Certificate, you will need to purchase the Certificate experience, during or after your audit. If you don't see the audit option:
The course may not offer an audit option. You can try a Free Trial instead, or apply for Financial Aid.
The course may offer 'Full Course, No Certificate' instead. This option lets you see all course materials, submit required assessments, and get a final grade. This also means that you will not be able to purchase a Certificate experience.
When you enroll in the course, you get access to all of the courses in the Specialization, and you earn a certificate when you complete the work. Your electronic Certificate will be added to your Accomplishments page - from there, you can print your Certificate or add it to your LinkedIn profile. If you only want to read and view the course content, you can audit the course for free.
If you subscribed, you get a 7-day free trial during which you can cancel at no penalty. After that, we don’t give refunds, but you can cancel your subscription at any time. See our full refund policy.