This course takes a deep dive into the statistical foundation upon which Marketing Analytics is built. The first part of this course is all about getting a thorough understanding of a dataset and gaining insight into what the data actually means. The second part of this course goes into sampling and how to ask specific questions about your data. Finally, the third part is about answering those questions with analyses. Many of the mistakes made by Marketing Analysts today are caused by not understanding the concepts behind the analytics they run, which causes them to run the wrong test or misinterpret the results. This course is specifically designed to give you the background you need to understand what you are doing and why you are doing it on a practical level.
This course is part of the Meta Marketing Analytics Professional Certificate
No experience is needed.
Prerequisites: Marketing Analytics Foundation and Introduction to Data Analytics, the first two courses in this program
The basic principles of Descriptive and Inferential Statistics
How to create basic statistical models
How to formulate and test hypotheses and take action based on the outcome
- Marketing
- Statistical Analysis
- Data Analysis
- Linear Regression
- Statistical Hypothesis Testing
Meta
Meta builds technologies that help people connect with friends and family, find communities, and grow businesses. On successful completion of the Meta Social Media Marketing Certificate or Meta Marketing Analytics Certificate, you'll gain access to the Meta Career Programs Job Board - a job search platform with 200+ employers looking to hire.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Descriptive Statistics
This week you’ll get an overview of the Statistics for Marketing course and you will learn the basics of Descriptive Statistics and when to use them. You will also be introduced to Bayesian statistics. You will also get an overview of your capstone project and at the end of the week you will complete part one.
Making Predictions with Inferential Statistics
This week you will be introduced to inferential statistics and how to define samples and populations for marketing. You’ll also be introduced to the concept of variables. At the end of the week you will complete part two of your capstone project.
Designing Experiments and Testing Hypotheses
In week three, you’ll dig into how to formulate and test appropriate hypotheses for your business goals. You’ll wrap up the week with part three of your capstone project.
Data Modeling
This week you’ll be introduced to various model families and how to create them using Tableau. You’ll also learn how to interpret the results of these models. You’ll complete the fourth and final part of your capstone project, which you will be submitting as a peer review next week.
About the Meta Marketing Analytics Professional Certificate
This six-course program is designed for anyone looking to gain in-demand technical skills to kickstart a career as a marketing analyst or better analyze their business. No experience necessary.
