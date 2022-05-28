About this Course

Course 3 of 6 in the
Meta Marketing Analytics
Beginner Level

No experience is needed.

Prerequisites: Marketing Analytics Foundation and Introduction to Data Analytics, the first two courses in this program 

Approx. 17 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • The basic principles of Descriptive and Inferential Statistics

  • How to create basic statistical models

  • How to formulate and test hypotheses and take action based on the outcome

Skills you will gain

  • Marketing
  • Statistical Analysis
  • Data Analysis
  • Linear Regression
  • Statistical Hypothesis Testing
Course 3 of 6 in the
Meta Marketing Analytics
Beginner Level

No experience is needed.

Prerequisites: Marketing Analytics Foundation and Introduction to Data Analytics, the first two courses in this program 

Approx. 17 hours to complete
English

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

4 hours to complete

Descriptive Statistics

4 hours to complete
19 videos (Total 79 min), 7 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

Making Predictions with Inferential Statistics

3 hours to complete
13 videos (Total 50 min), 5 readings, 4 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

4 hours to complete

Designing Experiments and Testing Hypotheses

4 hours to complete
14 videos (Total 67 min), 6 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

4 hours to complete

Data Modeling

4 hours to complete
18 videos (Total 50 min), 5 readings, 5 quizzes

About the Meta Marketing Analytics Professional Certificate

Meta Marketing Analytics

