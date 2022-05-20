Learner Reviews & Feedback for Statistics for Marketing by Meta
This course takes a deep dive into the statistical foundation upon which Marketing Analytics is built. The first part of this course is all about getting a thorough understanding of a dataset and gaining insight into what the data actually means. The second part of this course goes into sampling and how to ask specific questions about your data. Finally, the third part is about answering those questions with analyses. Many of the mistakes made by Marketing Analysts today are caused by not understanding the concepts behind the analytics they run, which causes them to run the wrong test or misinterpret the results. This course is specifically designed to give you the background you need to understand what you are doing and why you are doing it on a practical level.
By the end of this course you will be able to:
• Understand the concept of dependent and independent variables
• Identify variables to test
• Understand the Null Hypothesis, P-Values, and their role in testing hypotheses
• Formulate a hypothesis and align hypotheses with business goals
• Identify actions based on hypothesis validation/invalidation
• Explain Descriptive Statistics (mean, median, standard deviation, distribution) and their use cases
• Understand basic concepts from Inferential Statistics
• Explain the different levels of analytics (descriptive, predictive, prescriptive) in the context of marketing
• Create basic statistical models for regression using data
• Create time-series forecasts using historical data and basic statistical models
• Understand the basic assumptions, use cases, and limitations of Linear Regression
• Fit a linear regression model to a dataset and interpret the output using Tableau and statsmodels
• Explain the difference between linear and multivariate regression
• Run a segmentation (cluster) analysis
• Describe the difference between observational methods and experiments
This course is designed for people who want to learn the basics of descriptive and inferential statistics and analytics in marketing.
Learners don't need marketing or data analysis experience, but should have basic internet navigation skills and be eager to participate. Ideally learners have already completed course 1 (Marketing Analytics Foundation) and course 2 (Introduction to Data Analytics) in this program....
By Otuniyi O
May 20, 2022
I totally enjoyed it. It helped me see concepts that I knew in another different light. The fact that these concepts were tied to real-world use cases made the course more practical. And it was delivered at just the right pace with a great Capstone project to complete the course. 100% recommend!!!
By vignaux
Nov 17, 2021
very exhaustive and well construct. A very pleasant course!
By Gabriel E A A
Apr 22, 2022
was amazing and very fun.
By Patrick C
Jan 15, 2022
exceptional
By Hazel L
Jan 14, 2022
Really helped to understand statistics
By Samantha L
Apr 20, 2022
I really enjoyed the the teachings and the teacher of this course, but I'm unable to complete this course because there are no submissions for me to review in the peer review assignment.