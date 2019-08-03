About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Intermediate Level

You will get the most out of the course if you have basic knowledge in probability.

Approx. 13 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Statistical Analysis
  • Financial Analysis
  • Financial Data Analysis
  • Python Programming
  • Data Visualization (DataViz)
The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

3 hours to complete

Visualizing and Munging Stock Data

3 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 30 min), 3 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

Random variables and distribution

2 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 19 min)
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

Sampling and Inference

3 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 32 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

4 hours to complete

Linear Regression Models for Financial Analysis

4 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 46 min), 1 reading, 2 quizzes

