Course Overview: https://youtu.be/JgFV5qzAYno
Python is now becoming the number 1 programming language for data science. Due to python’s simplicity and high readability, it is gaining its importance in the financial industry. The course combines both python coding and statistical concepts and applies into analyzing financial data, such as stock data. By the end of the course, you can achieve the following using python: - Import, pre-process, save and visualize financial data into pandas Dataframe - Manipulate the existing financial data by generating new variables using multiple columns - Recall and apply the important statistical concepts (random variable, frequency, distribution, population and sample, confidence interval, linear regression, etc. ) into financial contexts - Build a trading model using multiple linear regression model - Evaluate the performance of the trading model using different investment indicators Jupyter Notebook environment is configured in the course platform for practicing python coding without installing any client applications.