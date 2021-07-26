Organisations all around the world are using data to predict behaviours and extract valuable real-world insights to inform decisions. Managing and analysing big data has become an essential part of modern finance, retail, marketing, social science, development and research, medicine and government.
Foundations of Data Science: K-Means Clustering in PythonUniversity of London
You will need mathematical and statistical knowledge and skills at least at high-school level.
Define and explain the key concepts of data clustering
Demonstrate understanding of the key constructs and features of the Python language.
Implement in Python the principle steps of the K-means algorithm.
Design and execute a whole data clustering workflow and interpret the outputs.
- K-Means Clustering
- Machine Learning
- Programming in Python
University of London
The University of London is a federal University which includes 18 world leading Colleges. Our distance learning programmes were founded in 1858 and have enriched the lives of thousands of students, delivering high quality University of London degrees wherever our students are across the globe. Our alumni include 7 Nobel Prize winners. Today, we are a global leader in distance and flexible study, offering degree programmes to over 50,000 students in over 180 countries. To find out more about studying for one of our degrees where you are, visit www.london.ac.uk
Goldsmiths, University of London
Championing research-rich degrees that provoke thought, stretch the imagination and tap into tomorrow’s world, at Goldsmiths we’re asking the questions that matter now in subjects as diverse as the arts and humanities, social sciences, cultural studies, computing, and entrepreneurial business and management. We are a community defined by its people: innovative in spirit, analytical in approach and open to all.
Week 1: Foundations of Data Science: K-Means Clustering in Python
This week we will introduce you to the course and to the team who will be guiding you through the course over the next 5 weeks. The aim of this week's material is to gently introduce you to Data Science through some real-world examples of where Data Science is used, and also by highlighting some of the main concepts involved.
Week 2: Means and Deviations in Mathematics and Python
Week 3: Moving from One to Two Dimensional Data
Week 4: Introducing Pandas and Using K-Means to Analyse Data
Very informative course. You can learn how to cluster and clisfy data and how to write down report on the given statistical analysis.
I love this course as it gives me the foundations of learning the Python coding program and relevant statistical methods that used for data analysis. It's really interesting course to attend to.
It's a good introductory course that actually makes you start thinking about the subject of data science.
It was a well-taught course. I felt that during the final project-making, students were not spoon-fed, instead, pushed us to become more creative.
