I’ve been a lecturer in Machine Learning since December 2018, and a Senior Tutor since September 2019. I hold visiting posts at the Institute of Cognitive Neuroscience (ICN), UCL, at Keio University, Japan, and at DFKI, Kaiserslautern. I received my PhD from the ETH Zurich electronics lab in 2006, where I worked on wearable sensing for human activity recognition. I continued that work as a Marie Curie Research Fellow at Lancaster University, where I developed new ways of using eye movement to infer activity. In 2010, I left academia to re-train as an actor. On returning to academia in 2017, via UCL’s ICN, I worked on new ways to combine neuroscience, wearable sensors, and theatre. I hold an APEX award from the Royal Society, British Academy, and Royal Academy of Engineering on the topic Exploring social interaction using theatre and wearable sensing. I currently co-lead two ERC projects: Neurolive, a 5-year investigation on the neuroscience of live performance, and SocSense, a proof-of-concept tool for measuring social engagement in autistic children. I sit on the steering committee of International Symposium on Wearable Computing (ISWC), having also served as Local and Program Chair, and am an associate editor for IEEE IMWUT. Outside academia, I serve as technical advisor to the tv distribution company, LiveTree.com, and as scientific advisor to the board of Flute theatre. For more on me and my work, see http://jamieward.net