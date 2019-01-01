Profile

Dr Larisa Soldatova

Reader in Data Science

    Dr Larisa Soldatova joined Goldsmiths in November 2017 as the Programme Convenor for the online programme MSc Data Science. Larisa taught Data Science modules for undergraduate and master students for nearly 20 years. She also supervised final year projects, MSc and PhD dissertations. Dr Larisa Soldatova is an internationally recognised expert in Artificial Intelligence (AI) and its applications to the Life Sciences. She led or was involved in a number of international research projects. Larisa led the European project AdaLab (2014-2018) that focused on applications of AI for automated experimentation and systems biology. She is involved to the high-profile Robot Scientist project for over 15 years, the AI system that made the first ever automated scientific discovery. Larisa co-leads the project ACTION on cancer (2017-2021) funded by the Engineering and Physical Sciences Research Council (EPSRC) UK. The results of her work are published in such high-profile journals as Science, Nature Biotechnology, Journal of the Royal Society Interface.

    Foundations of Data Science: K-Means Clustering in Python

