Profile

Dr Betty Fyn-Sydney

Lecturer in Mathematics

    Bio

    Dr. Betty Fyn-Sydney is a pure mathematician who joined the Goldsmiths Computing as an associate lecturer in Mathematics in September 2016. She is also a teaching fellow at the University of Birmingham and a lecturer at Greenwich University. Her research interests lie in the areas of group theory, representation theory, and coding theory. She currently delivers tutorials and workshops for Foundation of Problem Solving, Foundation Mathematics for computing and Mathematical Modelling (Symbolic and Numerical Mathematics). At Birmingham, she supervises undergraduate projects for third year undergraduate students in Mathematics. At Greenwich, she leads tutorial sessions in Mathematical Modelling for first year undergraduate students in Mathematics. Modules previously taught include: Linear Algebra, Group theory, Number Theory, Calculus and Statistics. Qualifications PhD Pure Mathematics, University of Birmingham, UK (2013) MSci Mathematical Science, University of Birmingham, UK (2007) BSc Statistics, Obafemi Awolowo University, Nigeria (2004)

    Courses

    Foundations of Data Science: K-Means Clustering in Python

    Other topics to explore
    Placeholder
    Arts and Humanities
    338 courses
    Placeholder
    Business
    1095 courses
    Placeholder
    Computer Science
    668 courses
    Placeholder
    Data Science
    425 courses
    Placeholder
    Information Technology
    145 courses
    Placeholder
    Health
    471 courses
    Placeholder
    Math and Logic
    70 courses
    Placeholder
    Personal Development
    137 courses
    Placeholder
    Physical Science and Engineering
    413 courses
    Placeholder
    Social Sciences
    401 courses
    Placeholder
    Language Learning
    150 courses

    Coursera Footer

    Start or advance your career

    Browse popular topics

    Popular courses and articles

    Earn a degree or certificate online

    Coursera

    Community

    More

    Learn Anywhere
    Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
    Placeholder