Dr. Betty Fyn-Sydney is a pure mathematician who joined the Goldsmiths Computing as an associate lecturer in Mathematics in September 2016. She is also a teaching fellow at the University of Birmingham and a lecturer at Greenwich University. Her research interests lie in the areas of group theory, representation theory, and coding theory. She currently delivers tutorials and workshops for Foundation of Problem Solving, Foundation Mathematics for computing and Mathematical Modelling (Symbolic and Numerical Mathematics). At Birmingham, she supervises undergraduate projects for third year undergraduate students in Mathematics. At Greenwich, she leads tutorial sessions in Mathematical Modelling for first year undergraduate students in Mathematics. Modules previously taught include: Linear Algebra, Group theory, Number Theory, Calculus and Statistics. Qualifications PhD Pure Mathematics, University of Birmingham, UK (2013) MSci Mathematical Science, University of Birmingham, UK (2007) BSc Statistics, Obafemi Awolowo University, Nigeria (2004)