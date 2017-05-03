About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
Approx. 29 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Python Programming
  • Numpy
  • Pandas
  • Wxpython
Instructor

Offered by

Nanjing University

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

24 minutes to complete

Welcome to learn Data Processing Using Python!

24 minutes to complete
1 video (Total 4 min), 2 readings
8 hours to complete

Basics of Python

8 hours to complete
16 videos (Total 170 min), 5 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

4 hours to complete

Data Acquisition and Presentation

4 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 139 min), 5 readings, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

Powerful Data Structures and Python Extension Libraries

3 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 109 min), 6 readings, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

10 hours to complete

Python Data Statistics and Mining

10 hours to complete
13 videos (Total 240 min), 13 readings, 3 quizzes

