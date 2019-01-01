Profile

ZHANG Li

associate professor

    Bio

    Zhang Li, calling herself Zhang Dazhuang, or Teacher Dazhuang by her students, follows an amiable and dry humor teaching manner in classroom and gets together happily with students. Ms Zhang has a doctor’s degree and is now a teacher (associate professor) in the Department of Fundamental Teaching in Department of Computer Science & Technology, Nanjing University. Her major research fields are data mining and natural language processing. She has hosted and participated in several national-level governmental funded scientific research projects and teaching reform projects funded by Ministry of Education.

    Courses

    Data Processing Using Python

    用Python玩转数据 Data Processing Using Python

