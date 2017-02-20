Chevron Left
Back to Data Processing Using Python

Learner Reviews & Feedback for Data Processing Using Python by Nanjing University

4.2
stars
261 ratings
87 reviews

About the Course

This course (The English copy of "用Python玩转数据" <https://www.coursera.org/learn/hipython/home/welcome>) is mainly for non-computer majors. It starts with the basic syntax of Python, to how to acquire data in Python locally and from network, to how to present data, then to how to conduct basic and advanced statistic analysis and visualization of data, and finally to how to design a simple GUI to present and process data, advancing level by level. This course, as a whole, based on Finance data and through the establishment of popular cases one after another, enables learners to more vividly feel the simplicity, elegance, and robustness of Python. Also, it discusses the fast, convenient and efficient data processing capacity of Python in humanities and social sciences fields like literature, sociology and journalism and science and engineering fields like mathematics and biology, in addition to business fields. Similarly, it may also be flexibly applied into other fields. The course has been updated. Updates in the new version are : 1) the whole course has moved from Python 2.x to Python 3.x 2) Added manual webpage fetching and parsing. Web API is also added. 3) Improve the content order and enrich details of some content especially for some practice projects. Note: videos are in Chinese (Simplified) with English subtitles. All other materials are in English....

Top reviews

SR

Oct 21, 2018

The course provides an insight into the basic structure of Python. It will help you in navigating the areas where Python is robust and effective.

JJ

May 19, 2020

Thank you, everyone.\n\nI really enjoy and learn so much in this python course form Nanjing University. Learning python language is fascinating.

Filter by:

1 - 25 of 87 Reviews for Data Processing Using Python

By Komarov A

Feb 19, 2017

- In this course, using python 2.x

- The whole course in Chinese, no English subtitles

- There are no additional materials or information

- There is nothing - only the Chinese

By Pedro H I

Jan 25, 2017

There is no subtitles in English for the video lectures and the slides are in Chinese.

By Sudhanshu C

Mar 3, 2018

chineese language only!

By Siying L

Jan 23, 2021

The worst off-campus course I have ever had.

First, the whole course was delivered by CHINESE. I filtered the courses setting language English, but this course, NO ENGLISH AT ALL.

Second, the instructor only gave some definition stuff and never showed how to write a program. Do you know the most ineffective teaching way is just reading the slides aloud?

This course should be posted to CHINESE online uni for the students who only want to know WHY PYTHON IS CORRELATED WITH DATA PROCESSING. ^^

Hope no one will waste time and be angry like me.

By Arshad U

May 6, 2020

The course should be in English.

By Juliana S

May 13, 2020

Not English

By Sourav M

Jun 6, 2018

Very nice course. Could be extended to 12 weeks with more detailed coverage of packages. Please upload English audio tracks.

By Jason

May 1, 2017

Much of the syntax is outdated in updated external libraries. Would have been helpful to include Python 3 syntax for all programs. Slides were not translated to English, so external sources were required to understand many of the slides.

By Craig H

Dec 12, 2020

THe language of the course should be stated upfront. I had no idea that this was not in English.

Also, when I go to un-enroll from the course it still shows in my dashboard!!

By Jim S

Jan 6, 2021

It's all in Chinese, it got subtitles though yet not doable.

By SWAPNENDU M

Dec 24, 2020

ALL THE VIDEOS ARE IN SOME UNKNOWN LANGUAGE

By YE Q

Nov 27, 2017

课程深入浅出，学到了很多东西！非常值得！然后由于做了笔记，也一边操作，所以以后会经常翻过来查看笔记。

By ABHAY R

Sep 28, 2020

IN HINDI I WOULD LIKE TO SAY MASTT MAAL MAM PADHA RHI THI TO LANGUAGE BHI DHYAN NHI DIYA BSS PADH GYA ...AND THE END I WOULD LIKE TO SAY I LOVE YOU MAM...AS WELL AS THE WAY U MADE DATA PROCESSING EASY THANKS ALOT.

By Jianping L

Sep 11, 2017

It's a basic Python lesson, but providing some data analysis and GUI concepts, which needs you to explore after this class or in the future.

By sunmo

Oct 22, 2017

课程比较短小精悍，覆盖面相对较广，只是我英文不好，有些题目实在时琢磨不透意思。

By Aaron M

Dec 29, 2017

Difficult to follow and explanations on crucial parts, like installing pip, was far too brief and simply did not work for my laptop.

By Rob E

Feb 27, 2021

It wasn´t made clear the course is in Chinese. I would need to spend several years learning Chinese before this. LOL!

By Ariel G

Jun 12, 2021

Very good course. It was a very new experience for me. learn data processing using Python almost from scratch. It is advisable to have previous knowledge of Data Mining, since that lack of knowledge slows you down a bit in the fourth week. I was surprised by how much the course covers and now I have to use what I learned to gain experience. I speak very little in English so I used several tools to listen to audio in Spanish. There are my annotations in the forum for future students. good luck. :)

By PC

May 9, 2019

An excellent course covering many aspects applications using Python. It introduces many libraries in a way that raise your interest to want to find out more, which is an essential discipline to cultivate because libraries are always changing and new libraries come into being all the time. The lecturer do a great job to motivate her students.

By Ronney N

Jun 18, 2020

It is a good course: it introduces the language and many interesting libraries.

If you are a newbie to Python, this is an excellent choice.

The English subtitles and materials helped me a lot.

Really useful and covers a lot of stuff.

By Matheus A

Aug 5, 2021

Excelente curso, tem sido uma grande oportunidade de estar aprendendo tecnologia com essa renomada Universidade e também, estar em contato com a grandiosa cultura chinesa

By Sandeep R

Oct 22, 2018

The course provides an insight into the basic structure of Python. It will help you in navigating the areas where Python is robust and effective.

By Jose C C J

May 20, 2020

Thank you, everyone.

I really enjoy and learn so much in this python course form Nanjing University. Learning python language is fascinating.

By Marla C B B

Nov 6, 2020

It is a very usefull course. This course gives interesting tools to programming and data process. I love it!!!

By Chen L

Feb 10, 2017

It does not cover the details in some aspects, but overall it is a quite helpful course for Python Beginner.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder