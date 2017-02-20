SR
Oct 21, 2018
The course provides an insight into the basic structure of Python. It will help you in navigating the areas where Python is robust and effective.
May 19, 2020
Thank you, everyone.\n\nI really enjoy and learn so much in this python course form Nanjing University. Learning python language is fascinating.
Feb 19, 2017
- In this course, using python 2.x
- The whole course in Chinese, no English subtitles
- There are no additional materials or information
- There is nothing - only the Chinese
Jan 25, 2017
There is no subtitles in English for the video lectures and the slides are in Chinese.
Mar 3, 2018
chineese language only!
Jan 23, 2021
The worst off-campus course I have ever had.
First, the whole course was delivered by CHINESE. I filtered the courses setting language English, but this course, NO ENGLISH AT ALL.
Second, the instructor only gave some definition stuff and never showed how to write a program. Do you know the most ineffective teaching way is just reading the slides aloud?
This course should be posted to CHINESE online uni for the students who only want to know WHY PYTHON IS CORRELATED WITH DATA PROCESSING. ^^
Hope no one will waste time and be angry like me.
May 6, 2020
The course should be in English.
May 13, 2020
Not English
Jun 6, 2018
Very nice course. Could be extended to 12 weeks with more detailed coverage of packages. Please upload English audio tracks.
May 1, 2017
Much of the syntax is outdated in updated external libraries. Would have been helpful to include Python 3 syntax for all programs. Slides were not translated to English, so external sources were required to understand many of the slides.
Dec 12, 2020
THe language of the course should be stated upfront. I had no idea that this was not in English.
Also, when I go to un-enroll from the course it still shows in my dashboard!!
Jan 6, 2021
It's all in Chinese, it got subtitles though yet not doable.
Dec 24, 2020
ALL THE VIDEOS ARE IN SOME UNKNOWN LANGUAGE
Nov 27, 2017
课程深入浅出，学到了很多东西！非常值得！然后由于做了笔记，也一边操作，所以以后会经常翻过来查看笔记。
Sep 28, 2020
IN HINDI I WOULD LIKE TO SAY MASTT MAAL MAM PADHA RHI THI TO LANGUAGE BHI DHYAN NHI DIYA BSS PADH GYA ...AND THE END I WOULD LIKE TO SAY I LOVE YOU MAM...AS WELL AS THE WAY U MADE DATA PROCESSING EASY THANKS ALOT.
Sep 11, 2017
It's a basic Python lesson, but providing some data analysis and GUI concepts, which needs you to explore after this class or in the future.
Oct 22, 2017
课程比较短小精悍，覆盖面相对较广，只是我英文不好，有些题目实在时琢磨不透意思。
Dec 29, 2017
Difficult to follow and explanations on crucial parts, like installing pip, was far too brief and simply did not work for my laptop.
Feb 27, 2021
It wasn´t made clear the course is in Chinese. I would need to spend several years learning Chinese before this. LOL!
Jun 12, 2021
Very good course. It was a very new experience for me. learn data processing using Python almost from scratch. It is advisable to have previous knowledge of Data Mining, since that lack of knowledge slows you down a bit in the fourth week. I was surprised by how much the course covers and now I have to use what I learned to gain experience. I speak very little in English so I used several tools to listen to audio in Spanish. There are my annotations in the forum for future students. good luck. :)
May 9, 2019
An excellent course covering many aspects applications using Python. It introduces many libraries in a way that raise your interest to want to find out more, which is an essential discipline to cultivate because libraries are always changing and new libraries come into being all the time. The lecturer do a great job to motivate her students.
Jun 18, 2020
It is a good course: it introduces the language and many interesting libraries.
If you are a newbie to Python, this is an excellent choice.
The English subtitles and materials helped me a lot.
Really useful and covers a lot of stuff.
Aug 5, 2021
Excelente curso, tem sido uma grande oportunidade de estar aprendendo tecnologia com essa renomada Universidade e também, estar em contato com a grandiosa cultura chinesa
Oct 22, 2018
May 20, 2020
Nov 6, 2020
It is a very usefull course. This course gives interesting tools to programming and data process. I love it!!!
Feb 10, 2017
It does not cover the details in some aspects, but overall it is a quite helpful course for Python Beginner.