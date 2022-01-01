- Economics
Managerial Economics and Business Analysis Specialization
Business Tools for Successful Execution. Apply economic theory and analytical tools to make effective business decisions.
What you will learn
Analyze macroeconomic and microeconomic variables at the firm and country levels.
Assess market characteristics and firm level behaviors as frameworks for making business decisions.
Explore asymmetries and externalities as forms of market failure and as best practices for equilibrium outcomes within market structures.
Create a business plan that requires the application of data analysis tools and interpretations of statistical findings.
Firm Level Economics: Consumer and Producer Behavior
All goods and services are subject to scarcity at some level, which requires that society develop some allocation mechanism to determine who gets what. Over recorded history, these allocation rules were usually command based, meaning that the king or the emperor would decide. In contemporary times, most countries have turned to market-based allocation systems. In markets, prices act as rationing devices, encouraging or discouraging production and encouraging or discouraging consumption to find an equilibrium allocation of resources. To understand this process, businesses construct demand curves to capture consumer behavior and consider supply curves to capture producer behavior. The resulting equilibrium price “rations” the scarce commodity.
Firm Level Economics: Markets and Allocations
In markets, prices act as rationing devices, encouraging or discouraging production and consumption to find an equilibrium. In this course, you will learn to construct demand curves to capture consumer behavior and supply curves to capture producer behavior. The resulting equilibrium price “rations” the scarce commodity. Additionally, the course examines the ways in which markets are subject government intervention and the impacts of these interventions.
Country Level Economics: Macroeconomic Variables and Markets
This course discusses how macroeconomic variables affect individuals’ personal, professional, and public activities and lays the foundation for the analysis of the mechanisms that drive macroeconomic variables. It starts by introducing the key macroeconomic variables and explaining how they are defined and measured to interpret macroeconomic data properly.
Country Level Economics: Policies, Institutions, and Macroeconomic Performance
This course examines macroeconomic performance in the short and long run based on the economy’s institutional and policy environment. First, we will develop a model of macroeconomy in the short run when the price level has its own momentum and does not respond much to supply and demand forces. Then, we’ll begin analyzing the long-run equilibrium by examining the foreign exchange market. The third module examines the drivers of aggregate output in the long run and the mechanisms of adjustment from the short run to the long run. Finally, we will discuss the characteristics of desirable macroeconomic policies and the reasons why actual policies deviate from them.
Hadi Salehi EsfahaniProfessor of Economics and Professor of Business Administration
Fataneh Taghaboni-Dutta, Ph.D., PMP, CSMClinical Professor of Business Administration
University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
The University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign is a world leader in research, teaching and public engagement, distinguished by the breadth of its programs, broad academic excellence, and internationally renowned faculty and alumni. Illinois serves the world by creating knowledge, preparing students for lives of impact, and finding solutions to critical societal needs.
