Profile

Rustom Manouchehri Irani

Associate Professor of Finance

Bio

Rustom M. Irani is an Associate Professor of Finance and Julian Simon Faculty Fellow at the Gies College of Business at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. He studies issues related to financial institutions, corporate finance, and household finance. His research has been presented at leading academic institutions, conferences, and government agencies, and has been published in top finance journals. In addition to his research activities, Rustom teaches a number of classes on topics related to banking, financial regulation, and corporate finance. He has been recognized with awards for teaching excellence on numerous occasions since joining the faculty at Gies in 2012. Prior to coming to Illinois, Rustom received his PhD from New York University and he completed his pre-doctoral education in economics in the UK at the University of Oxford and the London School of Economics. In his spare time, Rustom enjoys relaxing with the family, playing golf, and following English football (“soccer”).

Courses

Banking and Financial Institutions

