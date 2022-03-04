About this Course

91,033 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Approx. 15 hours to complete
English
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Approx. 15 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign

Start working towards your Master's degree

This course is part of the 100% online Master of Business Administration (iMBA) from University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. If you are admitted to the full program, your courses count towards your degree learning.
Learn More

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

1 hour to complete

Course Orientation

1 hour to complete
2 videos (Total 6 min), 5 readings, 1 quiz
3 hours to complete

Module 1: Money and Finance

3 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 76 min), 1 reading, 4 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

4 hours to complete

Module 2: Modern Banking

4 hours to complete
12 videos (Total 88 min), 1 reading, 5 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

Module 3: Risk and Return

3 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 66 min), 1 reading, 3 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

4 hours to complete

Module 4: Regulation

4 hours to complete
11 videos (Total 69 min), 3 readings, 4 quizzes

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM BANKING AND FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS

View all reviews

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder