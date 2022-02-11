Chevron Left
Back to Banking and Financial Institutions

Learner Reviews & Feedback for Banking and Financial Institutions by University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign

4.8
stars
42 ratings
10 reviews

About the Course

The purpose of this course is to provide you with a basic understanding of the connections between money, the financial system, and the broader macroeconomy. We will examine the economics of modern financial institutions (e.g. banks), including how they are organized, the products and financial services they offer, the risks they take, why and how they are regulated, and how this has changed over time. We will develop a conceptual framework that will allow us to assess how recent financial regulations as well as innovations in finance (e.g., securitization, fintech, cryptocurrencies) may influence the macroeconomic, financial, and business environment....

Top reviews

AA

Mar 4, 2022

Provide additional information, especially regarding regulations related to stress test results for systemic bank groups that are announced to the public.

DS

Apr 28, 2022

Prof. Irani is a very interesting and competent lecturer who presents complex issues in an understandable way. Thank you, Professor!

Filter by:

1 - 9 of 9 Reviews for Banking and Financial Institutions

By shrinath m

Feb 10, 2022

Very Informative. I enjoyed the course very much.

By PuShPaNjaLi S

Mar 2, 2022

very knowledgble amd valuable

By Shah M A R

May 8, 2022

Thank You, Coursera, and the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign I was a science background post-graduate student. Due to my high interest in banks and Financial Institutions, I was looking to learn these topics eagerly and briefly. I Looked for most of the platforms for this type of course. Finally, I found it on Coursera. After watching the lectures by Professor Rustom Manouchehri Irani Sir, I have learned the banking concept more clearly than ever before. Video LEctures, Peer Assignment Participation, and Attaining Quiz Exam, I never felt that I was attending an online class. All these credits goes to COURSERA because they give chances to learners of any background or any country. I praised and thank you Coursera team for their supportiveness and Hard work for the learners I highly recommended this course to the learners I rate 10 out of 10 this course cause I really enjoyed it and learned a lot.

By Ahmad A

Mar 5, 2022

Provide additional information, especially regarding regulations related to stress test results for systemic bank groups that are announced to the public.

By Dimitar S

Apr 29, 2022

Prof. Irani is a very interesting and competent lecturer who presents complex issues in an understandable way. Thank you, Professor!

By srairi s

Mar 29, 2022

very interesting course

By mohamed a m

Mar 26, 2022

thanks coursear

By AHMED A

May 4, 2022

Good course

By Muhammadmustafo E

Apr 6, 2022

perfect

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder