Larry DeBrock is Dean Emeritus and Professor Emeritus of Finance at the Gies College of Business. His research interests include topics in industrial organization, regulatory issues, and health economics. He teaches courses in applied microeconomics and industrial competition. DeBrock started his career at the University of Illinois in 1979 and moved his way up the ranks, becoming interim dean in 2008 before serving as Josef and Margot Lakonishok Dean from 2009-2015. He earned three degrees in economics, a BS from Bradley University in 1975, an MA from Cornell University in 1978, and a PhD from Cornell in 1980. DeBrock has received numerous academic honors over his career, including being named MBA Faculty of the Year eight times in addition to receiving the campus teaching award for undergraduate students and the campus teaching award for graduate and professional students.