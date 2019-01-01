Fataneh Taghaboni-Dutta is a Professor of Business Administration the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. She earned a Ph.D. in Industrial Engineering from the Purdue University and has been in academia from more than two decades. Professor Taghaboni-Dutta has great reputation of teaching excellence in face to face and online classes. Besides teaching online, she also conducted cutting edge research on online learning pedagogy and technologies. Professor Taghaboni-Dutta is recognized multiple times for her great teaching. She has been awarded Professor of the Year in the Executive MBA (EMBA) program for 2014. She consistently appears in List of Teachers Ranked as Excellent by Their Students, 2009-2014. Her research focus is on of integration of technology with management and process improvement. Currently, the focus has been on the development and deployment of Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) technology in manufacturing and global supply chain. Teaching interests are mainly in the area of Operations/Process Management including: product development and design, and operations and technology strategy, and project management. Professor Taghaboni-Dutta has multiple scholarly achievements. She published extensively in Management, Engineering, Process Improvement and data analysis journals. She has highly cited papers in Academy of Management Journals, The International Journal of Product Research, International Journal of Knowledge, Culture and Change Management, and many other notable journals.