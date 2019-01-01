Ralf Meisenzahl is a senior economist and economic advisor on the finance team in the economic research department at the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago. His research focuses on financial intermediation, linkages between finance and the real economy, and economic history. His work has been published in several academic journals including the Quarterly Journal of Economics, Review of Economic Studies, and Review of Financial Studies. Before joining the Chicago Fed in August 2019, Ralf served as an principal economist at the Federal Reserve Board. He received a diploma in economics from University of Mannheim and a Ph.D. in economics from Northwestern University.