Ettore Panetti is an Associate Professor of finance at the Department of Economics and Statistics of the University of Naples Federico II. He is also a researcher at CSEF, and a research affiliate of SUERF and UECE-ISEG. His research interests are banking and financial stability, with a focus on bank liquidity and regulation, the role of panics as triggers of financial crises, and the real effects of credit shocks. His research has been published, among others, in the Review of Finance, the Journal of Money, Credit and Banking and in the Journal of Banking & Finance. Ettore holds a BA "Summa cum Laude" in Economics from Bocconi University, a MSc in Economics with Distinction from University College London, and a PhD in Economics from IIES-Stockholm University.