Università di Napoli Federico II
Financial Markets Specialization
Università di Napoli Federico II

Financial Markets Specialization

Advance your Career in Finance. Master analytical and empirical tools for analyzing financial markets

Taught in English

Marco Pagano
Giuliano Curatola
Tommaso Oliviero

Instructors: Marco Pagano

What you'll learn

  • The role played by financial intermediaries

  • The role of liquidity in securities markets

  • Key techniques to price derivatives

  • The impact of high-frequency trading on security markets

Skills you'll gain

Placeholder

Market Microstructure

Course 115 hours

What you'll learn

  • security market; trading; market liquidity and funding liquidity

Skills you'll gain

Category: Trading Strategy
Category: Financial Planning (Business)
Category: Financial Trading
Category: Business Transaction Management
Category: Capital Asset Pricing Models

Derivatives

Course 28 hours

What you'll learn

  • Evaluate the effect of investment strategies on the risk and return of a portfolio

  • Evaluate different uses of financial derivatives (e.g., hedging, speculation)

  • Evaluate different pricing models to calculate the price of the various financial instruments

  • Develop and employ theoretical asset pricing models to price these derivative instruments

Financial Intermediation

Course 312 hours

What you'll learn

  • analyze business models and their impact on the functioning and stability of the banking sector starting from the databases available online;

  • evaluate the critical issues and specificities of the modern banking system in contexts where the development of the financial market is limited;

  • apply banking sector innovations in institutions;

    identify financial intermediation risks and contribute to long-term economic growth.

  • analyze banking system effects on market efficiency and stability; evaluate the impact of fintech on financial intermediation.

Skills you'll gain

Category: International Finance
Category: intermediation risks
Category: Investment Strategy

Instructors

Marco Pagano
Università di Napoli Federico II
1 Course154 learners

Offered by

Università di Napoli Federico II

