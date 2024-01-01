Giuliano Curatola is Associate Professor of Economics at the University of Siena, Department of Economics and Statistics and External Research Affiliate at the Leibiniz Institute for Financial Research SAFE. At the University of Siena he teaches Monetary economics (Msc in Finance). He has also taught Economia Internazionale (Bsc in Scienze Economiche e Bancarie) and Macroeconomics (Msc in Economics). Previously he was Assistant Professor at the Goethe University Frankfurt and received the PhD in Finance from the Swiss Finance Institute and Ecole Polytechnique Fédérale de Lausanne.