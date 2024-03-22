Università di Napoli Federico II
Derivatives
Università di Napoli Federico II

Derivatives

Taught in English

Giuliano Curatola

Instructor: Giuliano Curatola

What you'll learn

  • Evaluate the effect of investment strategies on the risk and return of a portfolio

  • Evaluate different uses of financial derivatives (e.g., hedging, speculation)

  • Evaluate different pricing models to calculate the price of the various financial instruments

  • Develop and employ theoretical asset pricing models to price these derivative instruments

There are 5 modules in this course

By the end of this week you will learn: fixing some notation; describe the pay-off structure of financial assets; evaluate possible usages of derivatives (hedging, speculation).

By the end of this week, you will understand the replication of a payoff function, state prices and risk neutral probabilities. Additionally, you will learn how to compute option prices in discrete time models.

By the end of this week, you will learn about stochastic processes and Itô's lemma, financial markets in continuous time, and option pricing in continuous time.

By the end of this week, you will learn how to compute the price of fixed income products.

At the end of this week, you will learn numerical computation of option prices.

Instructor

Giuliano Curatola
Università di Napoli Federico II
Università di Napoli Federico II

