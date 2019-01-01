Dr. Charles Chaffin is Director of Academic Programs and Initiatives at CFP Board, providing guidance and oversight to all CFP Board Registered Programs across the United States. He is now also serving as Director of the Academic Home, Center for Financial Planning, leading academic initiatives such as the Academic Research Colloquium, the new academic journal, CFP Board book series, and the development of the financial planning body of knowledge within the newly developed CFP Board Center for Financial Planning. He is a published researcher with a multitude of papers that focus on the cognitive workload of learners in different task settings, reflective practice, and best practices in higher education curriculum and instruction, both within Education as well as within financial planning. He is also editor of the first and second editions of the Financial Planning Competency Handbook, as well as the CFP Board Book Series, all published by Wiley. His educational background has focused on teaching pedagogy, curriculum and instruction, educational and cognitive psychology, learner assessment, and higher education administration. He has taught all levels of learners, from elementary school, baccalaureate, graduate, and doctoral studies through a variety of instructional platforms. He holds a master’s degree from the University of Michigan and a Doctor of Education degree from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign.