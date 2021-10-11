Learner Reviews & Feedback for Managing Debt by SoFi
About the Course
This course is aimed at anyone who has debt, is thinking of taking on debt, or wants to better understand debt as part of your overall financial picture. It covers a variety of debt types, as well as debt payment options. The course will help you assess your current debt situation and understand the paths to paying off your debt. This includes categories such as mortgages, credit card debt, and student loans. Learn how to differentiate between good and bad debt, as well as how to think about debt as you work towards your financial goals. This course is geared towards learners in the United States of America....
Top reviews
Filter by:
1 - 2 of 2 Reviews for Managing Debt
By Aracelis N
•
Oct 11, 2021
Extraordinary! Great way to learn how to get our of the Debt from different theories.
By HOWARD H P
•
Sep 20, 2021
The course is getting boring as instructors talked with a monotone. There should be more illustrations. Examples are very simple.